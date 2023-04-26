: About author bio at bottom of article.

Devon Hoover Detroit neurosurgeon found shot dead during welfare check in mysterious circumstances at his well to do home. No arrests.

A well-known and much beloved Detroit, Michigan neurosurgeon was found dead during a welfare check at the doctor’s home this weekend, police said.

Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead inside his home in the upscale area of Boston Boulevard in the historic Boston Edison district, Sunday night. Police who had yet to have made any arrests, and believed the man’s death to be connected to a domestic situation.

Police said it remained unclear how long Hoover had been deceased before his remains were found.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the circumstances around the shooting were unknown.

According to Detroit police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of W Boston Blvd for a well-being check after the doctor failed to turn up for a family gathering in Indiana. After entering the home, they found a 53-year-old man fatally shot, FOX2 Detroit reported.

Mystery circumstances

Hoover was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his home with a single gunshot wound. Police also said his car was found dumped in a separate location.

The circumstances from the scene were still being investigated a day later.

Hoover was a neurosurgeon with Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital, the Detroit News reported.

He studied at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital, according to US News & World Report.

His personal Facebook profile says he was originally from Goshen, Indiana.

Ascension Michigan Hospital stated he would be greatly missed.

‘Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time,’ the hospital said in a statement according to FOX2 Detroit.

No known murder motive

Shocked friends paid tribute to Hoover on social media, where he was remembered as a hospitable neighbor and talented physician.

‘[He was] a loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture,’ neighbor Paddy Lynch wrote on Facebook.

‘Hospitality was certainly his specialty as he never hesitated to open his spectacular home to countless neighbors, friends, and charitable organizations. For a man small in stature, he was indeed larger than life.’

‘He was my surgeon and was one of a kind!’ one former patient shared on the ‘Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover’ Facebook page that went live Monday.

Neighbor Johnathan Shearrod said Hoover lived alone but kept the property immaculate.

‘He’s an anchor of the block, extremely involved in the neighborhood,’ he recalled, noting that Hoover completed his dream greenhouse project just the year before.

‘He’s just a wonderful person.’

Dr Hoover according to reports had lived at the residence where his body was discovered for over 15 yeatrs.

To date no information about a suspect or any other details had been released by police.