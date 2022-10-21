Coram hit & run: Tyler Phillips, Suffolk County boy, killed in hit & run

Coram hit and run: Tyler Phillips, Suffolk County boy, 13, killed in hit & run after pushing sister out of the way as police now seek to find driver. $5K reward offered.

‘Left for dead…’ A 13 year old Long Island boy has been hailed a hero after giving up his life, when he pushed his sister out of the way of a traveling car, only to be killed by the hit and run driver.

Tyler Phillips, of Medford, Suffolk County, New York, was hit by a gray SUV a day after celebrating his birthday when he rushed in to save his sister, Krystal Randolph, also 13, NBC4 reported.

The two, who ha been living in a shelter for a year, were walking home on a bike lane in Coram at around 7:30pm on October 12 when the car hit Tyler from behind. He died three days later due to his severe injuries.

‘They tried to resuscitate him and he was gone for 30 minutes,’ Desari Mac, Tyler’s mother told media as first responders attempted to save her son.

‘His vertebrate and his skull got separated, and he’s got no brain function,’ the mother added, describing his condition at Stony Brook University Hospital. ‘He’s gone.’

‘He will always be a hero.’

Krystal, who escaped with her life and only suffered minor injuries, mourned the loss of her brother, describing him as a hero.

‘He saved my life,’ she told the local outlet. ‘He was a hero. He will always be a hero.’

The sister said her brother was sent flying by the impact of the car, which police believe to be a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox made between 2005 and 2009.

Officials said the hit-and-run vehicle has damaged headlights and front passenger mirror, as well as a broken sideview front passenger mirror.

The police are currently offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the Coram hit and run driver.

Tyler and Krystal attended eighth grade together at William Paca Middle School in the William Floyd school district.

Posted school administrators in a released statement: ‘While we are thankful that Krystal is expected to survive, we are heartbroken to learn of Tyler’s passing.’

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends at this time.’

The Longwood Central School District, where Tyler and Krystal previously attended West Middle Island Elementary School, also sent a note of condolence.

Funeral to be held on Friday

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler and Krystal’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,’ the district said in a statement.

A funeral for Tyler will be held on Friday at the Mangano Family Funeral Home in Middle Island.

His family described him as boy who loved playing football and basketball. When not playing sports, Tyler was busy creating new dances and enjoying freestyle music, his family said.

Along with his mother and sister, Tyler was survived by his father, Joseph Phillips, and three other siblings – Rebecca, Matthew and Michael.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.