Shereena Ann Webster Amarillo teacher murdered by Erik Rivas ex boyfriend after woman breaks up with her long time partner. Beloved educator’s bullet riddled body found by her 5yr old daughter.

A Texas man allegedly shot to death his former teacher girlfriend and left her bullet-riddled body behind for her 5-year-old daughter to find, authorities said. The shooting followed the woman recently breaking up with her long time boyfriend.

Shereena Ann Webster, 36, a much ‘beloved educator’ was murdered Aug. 18 in her Amarillo home while her daughter was in another room. Police say her ex-boyfriend Erik Rivas, 32, gunned down the woman before fleeing the scene.

The little girl awoke at 5 a.m. and found her mother’s lifeless body. She called her grandmother, who called the police, court papers show.

Rivas was identified as a suspect after investigators obtained home surveillance video from a neighbor, which showed him arrive at Webster’s home at 3 a.m. and remain there until at least 4:15 a.m., according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 17.

Footprints were also discovered in the backyard leading to a ladder that had been propped up against Webster’s locked fence. Authorities believe Rivas used the ladder to climb over the back fence and enter the house, the complaint says.

Murdered a day before traveling out of state to meet suitor

Investigators were able to connect the ladder to Rivas’ workplace. A manhunt ensued and Rivas was located about five hours east in Dallas the next day, where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Webster and Rivas dated for several years before she broke it off. Her mother told investigators that Webster had plans to leave town Aug. 19 – a day after the slaying – to meet a suitor in Colorado, according to court papers.

The celebrated educator won the ‘Teachers on the Rise’ award in 2015 and taught at Oak Dale Elementary School – but her greatest achievement was her daughter, according to her obituary.

‘Their bond was and will always be unbreakable,’ the memorial reads. Her daughter is ‘her mini-me, her best friend and her little miracle.’

Rivas is charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond at the Randall County Jail, court records show.