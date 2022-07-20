: About author bio at bottom of article.

Chicago 3 yr old boy dies after fall from 18th floor window

Chaise Binion Chicago 3 yr old boy dies after fall from 18th floor window of Lake Views Towers in the Uptown district. Authorities continue to investigate.

A 3-year-old boy plunged to his death after falling through a window at a high rise apartment building in Chicago, police said.

Chaise Binion, fell out of an 18th-floor screen window from Lake View Towers in the city’s Uptown section at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The toddler landed on a third-floor parking garage at the residential complex in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The tragedy occurred amid temperatures rising into the early 90’s, where residents would have had windows open.

An investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing. No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.

Windows in the units open to the inside residents said

The boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The two-tower apartment complex overlooks Lake Shore Drive. A three-story parking garage is located between the towers, with Chaise falling from the north building, WREG reported.

Residents at the complex said windows in the units open to the inside — and that a small child may be able to crawl into the space WLS-TV reported.

‘We saw them when they brought the little kid down on the stretcher,’ Tracy Redmond told WLS-TV. ‘They was giving him chest compressions, and you could see where his face was all bloody.’

Etenesh Gebeyehu, whose daughter lives in the building, said the boy’s mother was crying when he was taken away on a stretcher.

‘It’s terrible to see this tragedy for that family, so devastated,’ another resident, Marisol Chaica, told the station.

Building inspectors scoured the apartment complex late Tuesday in search of code violations.

To date no information has been released, with circumstances leading to the boy’s death unclear WFLD reported.