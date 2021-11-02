Los Angeles mom, 39, goes missing as employer investigated in $43m financial...

Friends and family continue to search for the whereabouts of a missing Los Angeles mother who vanished after leaving her son’s football game midway last month.

Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen on October 17 in security footage outside her home in Los Angeles, California. At the time the woman was leaving the residence with her pet dog.

Heidi’s dog was found three hours later wandering alone on the 28th floor of a high rise building 12 miles away from her home. Planck and her grey Range Rover were nowhere in sight.

But it was not until three days later when she was reported missing by her ex husband Jim Wayne after she failed to pick up their son from school. The dad had seen Heidi at the football game on October 17 but told local outlets she left early and appeared ‘edgy’.

Investigators are now probing whether Planck’s disappearance could be connected to her job as an financial controller, as her employer is currently under investigation for a $43 million fraud.

The mother’s seemingly abrupt disappearance has left friends and family asking questions and now fearing for the worse.

Planck was reported missing when she failed to pick up her son from school on October 20.

That’s when ex Jim Wayne, who shares custody of their son with Planck, said he knew something was wrong and went to the police.

Wayne told ABC he had last seen his ex three days earlier at her son’s game, adding: ‘She may have been a little bit edgy. I don’t know,’ before abruptly leaving the game mid-way.

It is unclear why Heidi left the game early.

Told the father via CBS: ‘If you have seen anything, anything at all, we have a 10-year-old boy at home that’s looking for his mom and we need to find his mom.

‘People don’t just disappear.’

Police in L.A. are looking for 39-year-old mom, #HeidiPlanck. She was last seen on Oct. 17 getting into her SUV with her dog. In a bizarre twist, the dog HAS been found, wandering the hall on the 28th floor of a downtown apartment building. If you have info call: 1-800-222-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SxjWG1n8Kj — HLN (@HLNTV) November 1, 2021

Planck’s friends posted flyers in LA after Planck’s dog was found wandering an apartment building complex on October 17. The pet was traced as a result of an installed microchip.

The LAPD have not said if Planck is connected to the complex.

The owners of the apartment complex are reportedly refusing to cooperate with investigators and have denied requests to search the building’s parking structure and security footage without warrant, CBS2 reported.

Jarrod Burguan, a retired San Bernardino police chief, said: ‘People are very, very attached to their pets, and their pets do not just go missing.

One friend told CBS2: ‘It seems to us that everything stems from that building where her dog was found.’

How did mom end up at apartment complex where her pet dog was found?

The LAPD said security footage from October 17 shows the missing mom leaving her Palms Springs home on L.A.’s Westside with her dog, CBSLA reports.

Friends and family said that Planck was not known to have any connection to the building. .

Friends say the ‘devoted mom’ would never just get up and leave her son.

One told CBS: ‘She’s a good person. Good mom.

‘She’s always, always, like the person you want to have around you.’

Added her ex Wayne: ‘She’s a good mom. She’s really a good mom. She wouldn’t let a day go by without talking to her son, there’s no way.’

It is not known where Planck was in the three days since she was last seen and the day she was reported by missing by her ex-husband.

On October 29, investigators obtained a warrant and searched Planck’s home, but have not revealed if they found anything. They suspected the home to be a crime scene, given that Planck’s boss is currently under investigation for possible fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Planck is described as being white, 5-feet-3 inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Financial controller embroiled in employer’s massive financial fraud?

Planck’s LinkedIn described her working as a controller at Camden Capital – a role which sees her overseeing all employees involved in the accounting process, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, inventory and compliance.

Jason Sugarman, a managing partner at Camden Capital according to the dailymail was charged in June 2019 by the Securities and Exchange Commission for his role in a scheme to steal $43 million of client funds they purported to invest in Native American tribal bonds.

Camden Capital is an investment advisory firm that handles wealth management and legacy planning for prominent high net worth individuals.

If anyone has any information about Planck’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).