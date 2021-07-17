Florida mom stabbed to death inside apt as one of 3 children...

Nathan Rines Jacksonville Florida man stabs wife to death in front of couple’s three children. Slaying thought to be domestic violence incident.

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a mother of three at a Jacksonville apartment while her three children were present. Notice of the fatality came after one of the woman’s children called 911.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Matthew Rines, 40, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said they believe Rines and the victim were married.

Three children were in the a Tree House Apartment Homes apartment on University Boulevard in Arlington, Jacksonville at the time of the deadly assault. None of the children were hurt, First Coast News reported.

The 911 call came in just after 5 a.m. Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead with at least one stab wound.

Officers found Rines inside the apartment and was taken into custody.

Two of the three children are teens, deputies said, and the third is much younger. The victim has not been named.

Police said the deadly stabbing appeared to be domestic, involving a husband and wife.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson speculated that the slaying was a crime of rage.

‘When you come to a crime scene and the victim has been stabbed multiple times, then you see that crime — it’s usually a crime of rage,’ Jefferson said. ‘The person was angry more than likely at the time and they have taken all their frustration out on that individual.’

Neighbors said they were saddened by the news but aren’t surprised at the violence in their neighborhood.

‘This isn’t the safest neighborhood in Jacksonville. I can tell you that right now,’ said Zach Doyle, who lives in the complex according to News4Jax. ‘I’m not really surprised because stuff like that happens around here all the time.’

Read a recent apartment listing for the Tree House Apartments where 1-3 bedrooms rent for $1000 to $1645 a month:

‘You’ve found something unique when you call Tree House home. Sitting on the shore of the St. Johns River, enjoy a picturesque, natural atmosphere accented by beautiful trees. Ourapartment homes feature the most in-demand finishes, from hardwood-style flooring to stunning kitchens with brilliant tile backsplashes.’

Police say the family had only recently moved to the Jacksonville apartment complex.

Authorities continue to investigate.