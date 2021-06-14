Ricky Lee Sneve South Dakota 10 year old boy dies after saving sister from drowning in Big Sioux River. Hero child remembered.

A 10 year old South Dakota boy has been remembered after tragically dying after saving one of his youngest siblings from drowning after she had fallen into the Big Sioux River over the weekend.

The body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night, Lincoln County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook statement. A dive team recovered the missing child’s body around 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, told the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the water near Hudson, in southeastern South Dakota.

Eufers said Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing and had failed to surface.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone. Ricky was smart, dedicated and conservative, Sneve said.

‘He taught me how to love and appreciate life’

‘He was generous, kind and special in more ways than I can begin to explain,’ Chad Sneve said. ‘He was my everything, and he touched everyone he encountered.’

Ricky was the oldest of Eufers’ four children and had one step-sibling.

The 10-year-old was described by his mother as being her best friend.

‘He taught me how to love and appreciate life. He never failed to amaze me,’ Eufers said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Sneve’s family cover expenses related to his death.