Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested for slayings of Indiana mom & her three young daughters. Motive unknown.

A 21 year old man has been arrested over the slayings of an Indiana woman and her three ‘young’ daughters at their Fort Wayne residence. All four women were killed early Wednesday morning.

Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron, 21, was taken into custody hours after he was identified as the suspect with cops saying he was considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous.’

Fort Wayne police haven’t identified the four victims or said how they were killed.

Fort Wayne Sgt. Jeremy Webb told KTLA 5 that the deceased children were ‘very young.’

‘When you have murdered children, it’s going to be gruesome,’ Webb said.

Unknown motive and relationship to victims

Cops found the bodies at about 10:45 a.m. after responding to ‘an unknown problem,’ a press release from the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

It wasn’t clear what Hancz-Barron’s relationship to the kids or the woman was, only for the suspect to be cited by family and friends.

News of the killings shocked the ‘tight knit’ neighborhood in Fort Wayne, a city about two hours north from Indianapolis.

‘You hear this happen in other states and in different area, but this is really close to home,’ Karen Whittaker, who was visiting her daughter down the street from the killings, told WPTA 21.

‘I didn’t see anything, just heard crying, loud sobbing and heard a woman say ‘They’re all gone,’ Whittaker added.

‘I picked her up and held her until she was okay.’

Hancz-Barron’s arrest follows the suspect already having a warrant out for his arrest on a parole violation, the Journal and Courier reported.

He had been released from prison into a halfway house in Lafayette, near Fort Wayne, in February but skipped out on the home and correction supervision. He is also suspected of stealing a Ford pickup truck as he left the area of the killing, J&C reported.

Police arrested Hancz-Barron in an apartment complex at just before 5 p.m Wednesday after tips led to his whereabouts.

The allegedly stolen truck was found a block away from the apartment complex where he was arrested.

A motive for the shootings has yet to be revealed as authorities continue to investigate.