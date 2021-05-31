Angel Hernandez Grado aka S2K Wya Instagram car influencer livesteams his own suicide death during police chase near San Diego after allegedly abusing girlfriend and mother of son after claims he caught her cheating.

A social media car influencer shot himself dead live on Instagram following a high-speed police chase in California after being accused of tying up and abusing his girlfriend and mother of his young son.

Angel Hernandez Grado, 28, also known as S2K Wya on Instagram, killed himself during an hours-long chase and standoff with police on Interstate 5 near San Diego last Wednesday.

Police had been hunting the social media influencer, well known within the car racing community, after his 25-year-old girlfriend notified police around 8.40p.m, Tuesday night and told them he had been holding her captive inside his San Diego apartment for two days.

The girlfriend said she managed to escape and alert neighbors after Grado left the apartment according to ABC 7.

She told police that Grado had tied her up, sexually assaulted her, strangled her and hit her head with an axe.

Hey guys I wanna say you never know what a person is going through. Look at s2k_wya story on Instagram for more information. Rest in peace🕊 pic.twitter.com/FP9CICtum4 — 𓆩❤︎𓆪 (@ylovelyv) May 27, 2021

Police chase stand-off

The girlfriend said Grado told her he was going to buy a gun and threatened to kill her if she called police.

Hours later, police spotted Grado’s white BMW X5 on Interstate 5 and attempted to pull him over.

When he refused, police chased him along several freeways before eventually deploying spike strips to stop him.

Aerial footage obtained by ABC7showed about three dozen police and armored vehicles surrounding Grado’s car on the highway.

After police spiked his tires, Grado started livestreaming while officers closed in on him on the highway.

He filmed himself brandishing a gun and crying as police helicopters circled above his car.

Footage showed him pointing the gun at his head multiple times and saying that he loved his infant son.

Threatened to end life

At one point, he said: ‘I am now weak. I just f**king hate my life, bro. I’m just tired of this f**king life, f**k the police.’

The man also posted a photo of himself with his son before he killed himself. The car enthusiast’s suicide follows claims that Grado caught his partner cheating on him.

Police tried to negotiate with Grado for about an hour after he told them he was armed with a gun.

Authorities said Grado tried to drive off but was stopped by two armored vehicles.

He shot himself in the head soon after and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grado was a car enthusiast with more than 56,000 followers on Instagram.

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital suffering from broken ribs and bruises over her face and body.