Jamie Gensler Orange City Florida mother orders son to fight another child, then joins in. Parent charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Probably wont win parenting skills of the year… A Florida mother has been accused instigating a beating between her son and another child, after instructing her son to punch a child in the ‘balls and gut’, only to then also take part in the fracas according to authorities.

Jamie Gensler, 35, is accused of instigating the fight last Friday night outside a home in Orange City, according to an arrest report obtained by ClickOrlando.

The victim was walking alone just after 11 p.m, when the mother approached and began berating him for recently pushing over a basketball hoop.

She then called on her son to come outside and fight the child, the report said.

Gensler allegedly gave her son directions on where to aim his punches before joining the fray herself.

Child abuse & contributing to the delinquency of a minor

She is accused of punching and slapping the child while trying to get off the ground.

Deputies said neighbors recorded the fight on cellphone video, confirming the 35-year-old provoked the fight, adding that the victim’s injuries were consistent with a fight describing a large abrasion on his forehead above his right eye.

Of note, authorities said the two children did not attend the same school.

During questioning, investigators noted the the knuckles of Gensler’s left hand were bruised.

Gensler later told police the victim and other children had been trying to get her son to fight them earlier in the day.

Police charged the mother with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.