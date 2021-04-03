Leanne Mandeville El Paso wife charged with murder of estranged husband death originally reported as suicide. Foul play suspected led to wife’s arrest.

A Texas woman has been charged with killing her estranged husband more than a month ago according to reports.

Leanne Mandeville, 57, was charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Laithe Marra and is being held on $1 million bond, CBS4 reported.

El Paso police said they initially responded to a report of a suicide at about 7:30 a.m. on February 20. But after finding Marra dead in his garage from multiple gunshot wounds, they determined he hadn’t died by his own hand after foul play was suspected.

An investigation eventually led to Mandeville, who was taken into custody by US Marshals on Thursday. Mandeville was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and is being held under a $1,000,000 bond, KFOXTV reported.

Not immediately clear is what led to the wife purportedly shooting her estranged husband dead.