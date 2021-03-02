Pamela Cabriales Colorado woman shot dead as she drove home along Denver Interstate. Two teens, 14 & 18 years old, c harged in random shooting death.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18 year old man have been charged with the ‘random’ shooting death of a Colorado mom in Denver last month.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the charges in the death of Pamela Cabriales, 32, who was shot in her car on February 20 around 10:45pm as she drove along Colfax Avenue at Interstate 25.

The DA’s Office charged a 14-year-old male juvenile and Neshan Johnson, 18, in the murder. Prosecutors think the juvenile shot Cabriales as Johnson drove the car, as their Honda automobile came to a stop next to Cabriales SUV, the DA’s Office said in a press release.

Multiple shots were fired into Cabriales’ 2008 Land Rover SUV as Cabriales came to a traffic stop, with at least one bullet striking her in the head, which ultimately killed her after several days in a hospital.

The shooting occurred as Cabriales was returning home after having gone to dinner with a colleague earlier that evening in Denver, FOX31 reported.

No known motive

It remained unclear how or why the mother of a six year old boy came to be targeted.

Both suspects were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and one count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault with extreme indifference.

The juvenile was also charged with two counts of the sentencing-enhancement charge of being an aggravated juvenile offender. Johnson was also charged with one count of vehicular eluding.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for the unidentified minor to be tried as an adult 9news reported.

The Denver Police Department‘s probable cause (PC) statement says that officers responded to the shooting about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the westbound lanes of Colfax at southbound I-25. They found Cabriales in a 2008 Land Rover SUV, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. The Range Rover had eight bullet holes in the windshield, according to the PC statement.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored Honda and said the assailant stood beside the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple times into the vehicle. The vehicle then left, going west on Colfax, the PC statement says.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 21, a DPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle going north on South Federal Boulevard near West Exposition Avenue. She activated lights and sirens, but the vehicle didn’t stop, the PC statement says.

Recognized in shooting incident from day earlier

The vehicle crashed into a wooden pole on South Tejon Street near West Alameda Avenue, knocked a fire hydrant off its base, went through a chain-link fence and came to a stop in a front yard, the statement says.

Three males got out of the vehicle and ran, the PC statement says. DPD officers set up a perimeter, and SWAT and K-9 units conducted a search.

Johnson was found hiding in a shed in the 1500 block of West Byers Place, according to the PC statement. Officers who searched the shed found 16 live rounds of .22 caliber ammunition and one .223 caliber shell casing. A detective also found two AR-15 rifles in the vehicle, according to the statement.

Two juvenile males were also taken into custody. One was charged, and the other was released, DPD said. Their arrests followed when a police officer recognized their Honda from an earlier shooting at a McDonald’s, a day earlier.

The two juvenile suspects were being investigated in an incident on Friday, Feb. 19, at a McDonald’s at 2850 W. Alameda Ave. About 8 p.m., employees reported that an occupant of a dark-colored Honda Accord got into a dispute with an employee, exited his vehicle in the drive-thru and pointed a handgun. The Honda then pulled forward and three shots were fired into the restaurant, CBS4 reported.

Patch reports Cabriales was a real estate agent in the Denver area.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money on behalf of the 6-year-old Leo, who Pamela leaves behind.

‘The funds collected will be for her 6-year-old son Leo as an investment for college,’ the GoFundMe reads.