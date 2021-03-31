: About author bio at bottom of article.

Miles Speight Leander, Texas teen, 19, fatally stabs 53-year-old mother during argument at family home. Man arrested after manhunt.

A Texas teen has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mom to death during an argument, authorities have revealed.

Miles Speight, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday following a manhunt that ended in Cedar Park, the Leander Police Department said.

Police said Speight fatally wounded his 53-year-old mother amid an argument at their home in Leander.

When authorities arrived around 2:43 a.m., they found the mom dead, KEYE reported.

The identity of the victim was not publicly revealed.

Speight had run away from the scene before officers got there, but they located the knife that authorities believe was used to stab her, KXAN reported.

Police had urged residents to stay home as they searched for Speight, who they said was possibly armed and on foot.

At the time of the manhunt, police described Speight as a light skinned black male, 5’10” 150 lbs. with a shaved head wearing unknown color shorts and a T-shirt.

In an update around 7 a.m., authorities said that Speight had been located and it was ‘now safe for everyone to leave their homes.’

Police said they’re still investigating the stabbing and charges are pending.

It wasn’t immediately clear what mother and son were arguing about and how that led to the teen fatally stabbing the woman.