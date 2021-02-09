Nathan Rashad James Dallas man kills live in girlfriend Marietta Julieze Matthews, her mother and then shoots self dead on Instagram Live.

A Dallas area man is reported to have killed his 25-year-old girlfriend and her mother before filming himself hysterically wailing, ‘I’m sorry’ and turning the gun on himself over the weekend in a suspected murder suicide.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved but the victims have been identified on social media as Marietta Julieze Matthews, 25, and her mother, Tamiko Geniece Merriwether, 55. The suspect is alleged to be her boyfriend Nathan Rashad James, 24. All three lived together at the apartment.

Dallas police responded to an active shooter call in the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle around 4.30pm on Sunday.

According to a statement from the department, as officers approached the apartment building, a suspect fired shots at the officers, striking their marked squad car.

The officers backed off and immediately called for SWAT, CBS DFW reported.

When SWAT arrived to the scene, they made ‘several’ attempts to get the suspect to surrender before entering the complex around 7pm.

Upon entry, the officers found two women and one man dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said ‘it does not appear that any officers discharged their weapons, nor were there any officers injured’.

Police did not confirm whether the suspect is the male who was found dead inside the apartment.

‘I tried to leave…’

In an Instagram post, Matthews was identified as an alumnae of University of Central Missouri. She and her mom were reportedly shot with a semi-automatic shot gun.

Their killer then filmed himself on Instagram Live, screaming and pacing up and down, yelling he was sorry and that ‘he tried to leave’.

A portion of the video appears to show the suspect holding a weapon as he walked around the room according to the dailymail.

James’ body was later found by police, alongside both Matthews, when they breached the apartment.

Authorities continue to investigate the shootings.

During the meeting, Dallas police revealed the month of January saw 16 homicides and 489 aggravated assaults. Police say data shows violent crime, overall, is down 10%.