Yumi Yoshino Japanese woman arrested for keeping her dead mother’s corpse in the freezer for 10 years. Cleaner makes macabre discovery after daughter was evicted.

A Japanese woman has been arrested after a cleaner found her mother’s body in the freezer of her Tokyo apartment.

Yumi Yoshino, now 48, said she hid the body 10 years ago after coming home and finding her 60-year-old mother dead because she ‘didn’t want to move out’ of their home, local media reported.

The body had been bent to the fit in the freezer, police said.

Cops said there were no visible wounds on the frozen body.

An autopsy couldn’t determine the time and cause of the woman’s death.

Daughter feared feared she would be forced to move out of flat

The body was reportedly discovered on Wednesday by a cleaner after Yoshino had been evicted from the apartment in January due to missing rent payments. Yoshino was arrested in a hotel in the city of Chiba, near Tokyo, two days later.

Yoshino was held ‘on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body’, the Guardian reported.

Yoshino claims she feared she would be forced to move out of the flat they shared had she revealed her mother had died at the time.

The mother, thought to be aged around 60 at the time of her death, was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex, Kyodo News said.

Not immediately clear was whether friends or family of the deceased woman had reached out to authorities.