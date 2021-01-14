Raquel Rodriguez San Antonio Texas campaign worker arrested for election fraud after undercover Project Veritas video bust.

A San Antonio political consultant has been arrested for voter fraud, after her actions were exposed in undercover video, in which she admitted to ballot harvesting and being paid for ‘getting the Biden vote out.’

Raquel Rodriguez faces charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, according to a press release from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Each of the charges constitutes a felony under the Texas Election Code reports Talk Radio 1370.

‘Many continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. We’ve always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence. This is a victory for election integrity and a strong signal that anyone who attempts to defraud the people of Texas, deprive them of their vote, or undermine the integrity of elections will be brought to justice,’ AG Ken Paxton’s office said in the release following the woman’s arrest in San Antonio, Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez was captured on an undercover camera as part of a video released by Project Veritas last fall.

VERITAS INVESTIGATION INTO VOTER FRAUD LEADS TO ARREST. For those who say “nothing matters” this is for you. For those in the news media who says there is no such thing as voter fraud and what we do is nothing more than an attempt to “undermine elections,” TAKE A SEAT! pic.twitter.com/L65hvsesSb — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2021

In undercover videos, Rodriguez can be seen convincing at least one voter to change their preference from Republican to Democrat, and giving the same senior citizen gifts, both of which break election laws. Rodriguez goes on to admit she often gifts seniors and ex-prisoners in exchange for votes for certain candidates, and says she is paid for her work.

‘Yeah, I’m getting the Biden vote out, but I mean I’m not going to do it for free – in other words, if they don’t pay me, I’m like, ‘excuse me?’’ she says.

‘…you’re talking between $5 and $8 per vote.’

Explains Rodriguez on tape, ‘When you do things like this for votes, you’re talking between $5 and $8 per vote.’

Rodriguez did not specify who, if anyone, had paid her for Biden votes, but claimed many Republican officials in Texas were trying to ‘help’ in that endeavor. She also identified numerous local officials for whom she had helped harvest ballots in exchange for money or political favors.

Of note, Rodriguez acknowledged on video that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail for it.

Project Veritas is a far-right activist organization that utilizes undercover video and audio in its projects. The organization, along with founder James O’Keefe, have been criticized for using what are described as deceptive editing techniques.

Paxton’s office maintains having reviewed ‘dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage’ provided by Project Veritas, which ultimately led to Rodriguez’s arrest.

Paxton said the investigation into her case is ongoing.

Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.