Fox River Mall shooting Appleton Wisconsin, Grand Chute leaves one dead, one injured as police search scene. No arrests made. No known motive.

One person has died and another suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a shooting at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene before law enforcement arrived, Grand Chute Police Public Information Officer Travis Waas said during a press briefing Sunday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the mall in the suburb of Appleton, around 3:30 p.m. local time to calls of shots fired inside one of the mall’s main corridors, CNN reported.

Waas did not identify the person who died. The other victim sustained minor injuries.

‘People just started running,’ witness Haylie Mirr told AP. ‘We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.’

#BREAKING At the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, very active situation right now. Dozens of law enforcement on scene right now. Be sure to tune into @NBC26 till the end of the newscast as I’ll have another live report coming up shortly. Police advise staying away from the area! pic.twitter.com/Agv2gkLo9p — Valerie Mia Juarez (@ValerieJuarezTV) January 31, 2021

Second mall shooting in Wisconsin in 2-3 months

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Law enforcement agents were in the process of completing their secondary search of the mall to locate and escort patrons who sheltered during the incident.

Investigators have identified and are interviewing several witnesses, according to Waas.

No known motive for the shooting was made public.

No suspect or arrests as of Sunday night had been made.

Sunday’s ‘incident’ was the second recent mall shooting in Wisconsin. In November, eight people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a mall in Wauwatosa, in suburban Milwaukee. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.