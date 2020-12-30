Terence Ellies Port Arthur, Texas man shot and killed by homeowner after attempted burglar and 2 other men break into home & hold family at gunpoint.

A Texas homeowner has shot and killed an attempted burglar holding his family at gunpoint, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when three armed men broke into a home in Port Arthur, KBTV reports.

The 29-year-old homeowner heard a commotion and came out of another room with a rifle to protect his family who was being held at gunpoint, police said.

He fired several shots and killed one of the men, who was identified as Terence Ellies, 27, police said.

Ellies was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other men fled and remain at-large, the Beaumont Enterprise reports.

Incident remains under investigation

A press release stated that three armed men had forced their way into the house on Sunday and held a family at gunpoint right after a woman who lived in the house came home. Officials believe the suspects and the homeowner know each other.

The mother of two inside the home said the children are shaken up by the incident. Her 5-year-old son is still upset after the suspects pointed a gun at young boy.

The homeowner said he fired his weapon to protect his young children.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam III has ordered an autopsy, according to KBTV.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

It is not thought the homeowner who was not identified will face any criminal charges.