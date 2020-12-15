Stella Gonzales Greenville Kindergarten teacher found dead by reservoir a day after reported missing. Cause and manner of death pending autopsy.

The body of a Greenville, Texas kindergarten teacher reported missing on Saturday was found the following day near a reservoir.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department searched all Saturday evening for Stella Gonzales. The elementary school teacher was reported missing by family Saturday afternoon after they say she walked out of the back door of her home off of Tulane Street and never returned frontporchnewstexas reported.

Gonzales was known to exercise near a small reservoir off of Wolfe City Drive, which locals refer to as Reservoir #5. Officers searched the area all Saturday evening, using K-9 and were unable to locate the missing woman Stella.

Gonzales’ husband, David, posted on Facebook Sunday morning video footage of Stella walking towards the reservoir.

A search team searched the area again Sunday morning. A Hispanic female was located deceased.

‘Our hearts go out to her family and all those who love her.’

Crockett Elementary, the school Gonzales was employed with, has since confirmed that Stella Gonzales was found deceased, offering prayers for students and staff.

Greenville Police Department released a short statement late Sunday evening, confirming that a Hispanic female body was found and that the cause of death is pending the medical examiners examination.

A candlelight vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday in memory of Stella Gonzales.

Offered Superintendent Demetrus Liggins with the Greenville Independent School District, ‘Our hearts go out to her family and all those who love her.’

Liggins told the Herald Banner that the educator was known as ‘Smiling Stella’ because of her, ‘bubbly personality and her gift for connecting with people.’

‘She was beloved by her coworkers, students and their families,’ Liggins said. ‘We will have extra counseling support for students and staff at Crockett Elementary tomorrow. Mrs. Gonzales’ children are students at Greenville Middle School, and we are in close touch with them as they are dealing with the tragic loss of their mother.’

Gonzales was named as one of the district’s ‘Teachers Of The Year’ in 2018.

To date, no mention of foul play has yet to be have been made as authorities continue to investigate.