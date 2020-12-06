Christopher Allen Whiteley killed in Hood County mountain lion attack.

Christopher Allen Whiteley missing Lipan, Texas man killed in suspected Hood County mountain lion attack. Authorities have yet to locate wild animal.

A missing Texas man has been found dead in what authorities suspect may be the result of him being killed by a mountain lion.

Officials in Hood County launched a search for Christopher Allen Whiteley, 28, of Lipan, on Thursday, a day after he went missing.

His body was later discovered in a wooded area, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook announcement Saturday.

The preliminary results of an autopsy conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office indicate Whiteley was killed in an attack by a wild animal. The sheriff’s office said it was ‘possibly a mountain lion’ that attacked Whiteley.

Authorities in the state are now searching for a mountain lion that could be responsible for the man’s death. None to date has been located.

Rare mountain lion sighted in North Texas just days before attack

A rare mountain lion was sighted in North Texas just days before the attack in the Rowlett region, KIRO 7 reported. Several residents said they saw the mountain lion walking along a dirt road. Stephanie Higgins and Logan Aduddell caught it on a trail camera on November 22 (see video above). This was the first time a mountain lion had a documented appearance in Dallas County.

Another Rowlett resident said they saw the mountain lion walking past her car when she was sitting in her carport.

Chris Jackson of DFW Urban Wildlife told KIRO 7 that he found mountain lion tracks nearby and that the video appears to be a real mountain lion.

Officials have not said if the mountain lion presumed to have killed Whiteley in Lipan, Texas, could be the same lion seen in Rowlett.

‘The safety of Hood County Citizens are my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials,’ Sheriff Roger Deeds said in a statement.

Lipan is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The city is located about 55 miles west of Fort Worth.

Of note, there have been no confirmed mountain lion sightings in Hood County prior to Whiteley’s death.

Authorities have asked residents in the area to be cautious and keep animals indoors at night until the animal responsible for Whiteley’s death is found.