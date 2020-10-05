: About author bio at bottom of article.

Sharon Johnson Shreveport, Louisiana woman charged w/ 9 year old son blunt force murder. Was already in custody in child abuse of 2 year old daughter.

A Louisiana woman was on Saturday charged with murder after cops accused her of beating her 9 year old son to death.

Sharon Johnson, 29, of Shreveport was charged with the boy’s death according to a news release issued by the Shreveport Police Department following a nearly 5 month investigation.

Patrol officers were dispatched to Johnson’s home in May after reports of a child incurring ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ to his body, cops said.

The boy was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died.

Johnson was already being held by officials on charges of second-degree cruelty to juveniles for the alleged battery of her 2-year-old daughter who also lived in the home.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant on Saturday to charge her with second-degree murder of the boy following months long gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Johnson has been housed in the Caddo Parish Correctional Center since she was arrested May 9 for the alleged abuse of her daughter.

Her bond for the new charge has been set at $500,000, records show.