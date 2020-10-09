David Garcia Brighton man charged with throwing 40 pound sandbag off Michigan freeway overpass that led to female driver seriously injured.

A man has been charged after a motorist was seriously injured by a sandbag tossed from a southeastern Michigan freeway overpass, according to reports.

David Garcia, 41, of Brighton was arraigned Wednesday on felony throwing objects at trains/cars causing serious impairment, WHMI-FM reported.

State police said an investigation shows 40-pound sandbags were thrown late Sunday night onto Interstate 96 in Lyon Township, about 39 miles northwest of Detroit.

One of the bags struck the windshield of a passing vehicle, injuring the woman who was driving. She had to be hospitalized. The extent of her injuries and condition were not immediately available Thursday.

It remained unclear what motivated the suspect in throwing the heavy objects at drivers below.

‘Don’t do it!’

The Michigan State Police detailed the incident in a series of tweets.

‘The victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously hurt or killed,’ they tweeted alongside two photos of the woman’s damaged vehicle. ‘Throwing anything on to the freeway from an overpass or the embankment can cause serious damage, injuries or death. Don’t do it!’

Police said Garcia’s truck had crashed near the overpass before the sandbags were thrown onto the freeway.

In the meantime, authorities said Garcia left the scene and headed home to Brighton with a passerby that picked him up. While in the vehicle, Garcia allegedly disclosed how he threw the sandbags from the overpass, which prompted the driver to call MSP.

Garcia was given a $50,000 bond. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Oct. 14. If found guilty, Garcia faces 10 years jail.