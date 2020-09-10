Video: Texas Tech University student brags about having COVID while going to...

Kaleigh Schmidt Texas Tech University student with COVID boasts attending parties at college as school authorities now investigate video shared on social media.

Administrators at Texas Tech University are investigating a video posted to social media of a young woman purporting to be a student at the school, boasting about having coronavirus while still going to college parties.

The Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct shared in a Sunday tweet that they were aware of the video and were addressing the matter.

The video circulated across social media over the weekend, and showed a 20 something female bragging about her party life despite testing positive for COVID. Social media purports the woman to be Kaleigh Schmidt, who according to one uncorroborated post was, ‘voted most social in high school, deans list student and Alpa Phi member.’

In the brief clip, the girl sits with friends and pans to show the party she’s attending in what appears to be a yard.

‘Yes I have COVID, the whole f*****g world has COVID,’ she says in the clip.

What’s happening at Texas Tech. Side note, I do not know this girl but she was brave enough to post this for others to see! If you are selfish like this with no regards for others safety, fuck off! pic.twitter.com/8K3G85Zkxk — taylor smith (@tayylorcsmith) September 5, 2020

‘I’m having a good time’

‘All of these people have COVID. So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I’m having a good time.’

It is unknown whether the girl is a student at the university or whether others in attendance are affiliated.

There are 1020 total cases of coronavirus reported at the university as of September 8, according to a release from the school’s Office of Communications and Marketing. Of those, 918 are students.

In a letter released on September 8, Texas Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec said that the university had been met with a series of ‘challenges’ since resuming classes two weeks ago.

‘Although our current number of active cases are about 1% of our university population, if this rise in positive cases continues, we are prepared to make significant adjustments to our plans,’ Schovanec said in the release.

Adding, ‘This move would go against everything we have worked so hard to provide in terms of an on-campus collegiate experience.’