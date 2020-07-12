Aldon Caramillo guns down McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez before turning gun on self responding to domestic incident.

Two Texas police officers have been shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call, with the suspected gunman killing himself once other cops arrived on the scene.

McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez were fatally gunned down on Saturday after responding to the call at the home at Queta Avenue and South 35th Street near Los Encinos Park following a domestic incident report involving 23 year old man, Aldon Caramillo. Press reports also identified him as Audon Ignacio Caramillo.

The two officers arrived to the home at around 3.30pm and were immediately gunned down upon trying to enter according to Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Other officers arrived to the scene and found Audon Caramillo – still in possession of a firearm.

As cops yelled at the suspect to lower his weapon, Caramillo turned the gun on himself.

#MCALLEN McAllen Police says two police officers have been shot to death while in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect shot himself and died in front of his family. “Our officers never stood a chance, they were doing their job.” @cbs4rgv pic.twitter.com/F5BD6rMpij — Sydney Hernández (@SydneyHdzTV) July 11, 2020

‘Never stood a chance’

‘The officers did not draw their weapon, did not fire, did not stand a chance,’ Rodriguez said, according to KRGV.

Authorities share that Ignacio Caramillo had been previously arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing from officers, assault and marijuana possession, Rodriguez said.

‘This is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families,’ Rep. Vicente Gonzalez said in a statement, CBS reports.

‘They served McAllen bravely and honorably and I will keep them in my prayers.’

Garza had been with the department for eight and a half years while Chavez had been with them for two and a half KURV reports.

Police have yet to say what led the suspect to shooting dead responding officers.

McAllen is located at the southern tip of Texas, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of the Gulf of Mexico.