David Galicia Woodside, Queens man hacks 78 year old mother, Carmelita Cabansag to death with meat cleaver.

A 48 year old Queens man is alleged to have hacked his 78 year old mother to death with a meat cleaver, and then laid atop of her lifeless body according to police sources.

Police were dispatched to a Woodside apartment on Saturday morning after receiving reports of an unconscious woman.

But QNS reports that officers found a trail of blood that led up to the fourth-floor apartment of Carmelita Cabansag.

Officers knocked on the front door and were greeted by her son, 48-year-old David Galicia.

Galicia was reportedly covered in blood, but let the officers inside the apartment.

Second later, Galicia is said to have walked over to his mother’s dead body and laid on top of it.

Responding paramedics pronounced Cabansang dead at the scene.

Galicia had stab wounds to his chest and body and two knives were found next to the mom’s body.

Paramedics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital.

Son charged in mom’s gruesome meat cleaver slaying: cops https://t.co/5HKVD5iJhD pic.twitter.com/FFONN6zLOV — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2020

No known motive:

Police, who described Galicia as ’emotionally disturbed,’ did not immediately give a motive for the alleged slaying, the nypost reports.

Galicia, who was arrested and taken to the 108 Precinct station house, allegedly admitted to the slaying.

Galicia is charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, police said.

According to the nydailynews, Cabansag is a COVID-19 survivor whose husband died a few years ago.

Juan Velasquez, the 51-year-old building superintendent, said Cabansag was recovering.

‘She was quarantined by herself. This is crazy,’ he said.

One neighbor described Cabasag as ‘a very good lady’ who still worked despite her age.

‘She would tell me stories about family members she would be helping back in the Philippines. I think that’s why she was still working,’ they said.

Velasquez said surveillance footage showed two men breaking glass at the main entrance around the same time as Cabansag’s death.

It’s unclear if those two men were somehow involved in Cabansag’s death.

‘They were going crazy, running like crazy. I had to call the cops,’ said one neighbor who saw the men.

A connection between the two events has not been revealed.