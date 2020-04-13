Why? 18 year old Chicago man pushes Marine vet in front of...

Mamadou Balde former marine vet killed after Ryan Munn Chicago man pushes him in front of moving train along Jackson, Red Line station.

Chicago cops have arrested an 18-year-old North Center man, charging him with intentionally pushing a former Marine veteran in front of moving train, early last week, killing him.

Ryan Munn was charged on Friday with first degree murder in the death of Mamadou M. Balde, 29, of West Rogers Park, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Surveillance footage from the Red Line station shows three men arguing with Balde on the platform at Jackson station late Tuesday afternoon, police said, according to the Chicago Tribune. The former Marine turns to walk away, but one of the men runs up and shoves him in front of a departing train.

Balde fell between two cars as the train was pulling away from the station, police said. The Cook County medical examiner said he died of multiple injuries. Balde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munn appeared in court on Sunday and was ordered held without bail. His next court appearance is April 17.

‘This guy gave his life for his country and three people throw him on the train.’

Balde’s father, Al Balde, told WGN that his son served two tours in Afghanistan and returned with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following his second tour in 2015.

‘He didn’t want to fight,’ Al Balde said he was told by officers. ‘Yes, I am mad, that is correct. … This guy gave his life for his country and three people throw him on the train.’

Mamadou Balde’s mother died when he was three, and he moved with his father and three siblings from the Republic of Guinea to Chicago 6 years later, Al Balde told the Tribune. He joined the Marines at 18.

‘He told me that they made him a man,’ Al Balde said. ‘He never called me sir, and when he came back home he called me sir.’

The 29-year-old leaves behind his three siblings and his parents.