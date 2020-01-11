Justyn Pennell Florida man kills 75 year old Vietnam vet cause he wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone. Laughs at the fear of death in victim’s eyes moments before impact.

A Florida man admitted to intentionally hitting a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran because he was reportedly ‘looking for someone to run over so he could see what it’s like to kill.’

Justyn Pennell of Hudson, was arrested by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Thursday afternoon after calling 911 and telling the dispatcher he fatally hit man on purpose.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the 21-year-old was running errands when he spotted the victim walking along the side of the road.

Pennell initially drove past the older man before making a U-turn and aiming his vehicle directly at the victim, Tampa Bay Times reports.

The man had tried getting out of the way, only to be hit and dying at the scene.

Pasco County Sheriff: ‘This man is absolutely evil.’

During questioning, Pennell confessed to deputies that he laughed at the fear he saw on the victim’s face.

‘While he’s driving at his victim, he could see the look of fright on the victim’s face. This man is absolutely evil,’ Nocco said during a Thursday press conference

It was later revealed that Pennell had thoughts of killing someone for months, and had already planned how he would do it and had left his home with the express intent of finding someone to kill with his vehicle.

Deputies and Pasco Fire Rescue crews dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim lying on the side of Aripeka Road.

They then discovered Pennell’s 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser a quarter-mile away with damage to front-end bumper on the passenger side, the hood and the windshield. The car was inoperable.

‘There are some cases that we hear of that absolutely, even for us in law enforcement, make us just realize and remind us that there is pure evil in the world,’ said Nocco.

This was not a random act. The suspect and his victim had never met:

Deputies say there appears to be no relation between the men and they were strangers.

Pennell was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Pasco County Jail.

‘I have never worked a case where someone actually planned to go out and look for a victim. The act was not random, but the victim was a random victim,’ Sheriff Noco told gathered reporters.

Pennell only appears two times in the department’s records, including once when he was classified as a runaway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as deputies are still interviewing Pennell’s family, friends and are crafting search warrants.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also investigating the crash to gather details about speed and time of collision.

Nocco said there’s ‘a very strong case’ against Pennell, but the department is urging residents with evidence to come forward.

Witnesses said that other motorists stopped and took pictures of the scene before driving away, WFLA reports.

Reiterated Nocco: ‘Because of the pure evil that happened yesterday, there’s a 75-year-old man, who’s a father, a grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran, who was killed.’

Which is to imagine a then 21 year old man who was put in harms’ way on behalf of his country surviving combat only to be killed some 40-50 years later by another 21 year old man from his home country – hungry to inflict death – just so they could know what it felt like during peace time.

Pennell remains held in custody without bond.