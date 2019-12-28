Nathan Poindexter Denver Aurora mall shooting victim identified. No arrest as suspect remains at large after JCPenney gunfire. No motive known.

A 17-year-old Denver boy has been murdered after being shot dead inside the JCPenney mall at Town Center at Aurora, Friday, Colorado authorities and a report said.

Friends confirm Nathan Poindexter was killed after a gunman opened fire on the upper floor of the JCPenney. A suspect in the case was not identified or arrested at the time of the shooting Denver CBS local reports.

Poindexter was a member of the Crowley Foundation’s leadership program, according to Kenneth Crowley. The teen’s loss would impact many young men in the community the program director said.

‘He was a leader amongst his peers. The rest of the young men, and his brotherhood, looked up to him,’ Crowley told via CBS4.

Crowley said he was in the hospital with friends and family of Poindexter shortly after he was pronounced deceased. He described the room as emotional, as many mourned the sudden loss.

‘(Nathan was) outgoing and full of life. He had the biggest smile. When you saw him his smile lit up the room. It was infectious, it was contagious,’ Crowley reiterated.

DEVELOPING: Gunfire broke out inside a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, killing a 17-year-old boy and local police are still looking for the suspect. https://t.co/4n5YUqzSDc — KOIN News (@KOINNews) December 28, 2019

‘We had big plans for Nate.’

At the time of the shooting, just on 4 p.m the mall was placed on lockdown, forcing unsuspecting shoppers to take shelter in stores. Business outside the JCPenney returned to normal shortly after.

Details were not made clear to family and friends as to what exactly led up to the shooting. On Twitter, the Aurora Police Department said it was not an active shooter incident.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said officers were looking for at least one suspect who wielded a handgun in the shooting

Investigators said no one else was injured.

‘The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority,’ officials with the shopping center stated in the gun aftermath. ‘We are working closely with the Aurora Police Department as they investigate this incident.’

Crowley said his foundation was planning on featuring Poindexter in an upcoming documentary about his leadership among youth.

‘We need Nate. We need Nate. The community needs Nate. We had big plans for him,’ Crowley said.

Friday’s gun violence was the second shooting in the Aurora mall this month. A boy was injured in a Dec. 14 shooting at the mall.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the mall´s parking lot authorities said.

Police also responded to a call of shots fired at the mall on Nov. 30, but found no evidence of a firearm.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Agent Lampson at 303-739-6013. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Welcome to a brave new unrelenting America…