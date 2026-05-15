Convicted murderer on parole shoots & kills Good Samaritan, wounds wife, shoots self dead
Texarkana Aluminum shooting in Nash, Texas leaves man trying to protect fellow worker dead, shooter killing self after paroled murderer came to wife's job....
Trussville dad charged in ‘accidental’ shooting death of son’s girlfriend
Jeffrey Scott Towers, Trussville, Alabama man insists he is innocent in 'accidental' shooting death of his son's girlfriend, Whitney Robeson, 22, of Virginia, and...
Michigan couple kept adopted children in dog cages, homemade straight jackets
Jessica and Jason Klimp, Wexford County, Michigan couple plead no contest to charges of child abuse amid allegations of keeping adopted kids in dog...
Newlywed dad shot dead in ‘accident’ at Mississippi water park
Mystery as Jacob Nitkiewicz, newlywed dad is accidentally shot dead at Mississippi water park in incident described as 'accident'. Victim leaves behind behind a...
Man shoots & kills ex wife and husband at Las Vegas grocery store
Alejandro Alfonso Estrada, shoots & kills ex wife and husband at Las Vegas grocery store amid ongoing child support and custody issues. Victims identified...
Tuscaloosa nurse & mom of two shot dead in parking lot at place of...
DCH Regional Medical Center shooting: Ada Chapman Doss, Tuscaloosa, Alabama nurse and mom of two shot dead by Matthew James Taylor in failed robbery...
Drug addict mom charged after tests reveal 2 daughters who drowned in pool had...
Laura Nicholson, Katy, Texas mom charged after tests reveal 2 daughters who drowned in backyard pool had cocaine in their system. Parent struggled with...
Denver man intentionally walked into path of Frontier Airlines plane
Michael Mott, Denver, Colorado man died by suicide after deliberately jumping a fence & walking in front of path of Frontier Airlines plane mid...
Memorial Drive shooter injures 2 for same crime he was arrested 6 years ago
Tyler Brown, Cambridge shooter in Massachusetts previously arrested for attempted murder of cops is released after 5-6 years only to strike again. Shooter was...
Arcadia California Mayor to plead guilty working as agent for China
Eileen Wang, Arcadia, California mayor to plead guilty to being foreign agent for China and to secretly disseminating content on a pro China news...
Concordia Parish crash leaves 2 dead & DUI teen driver arrested
Concordia Parish Crash in Vidalia, Louisiana leaves 2 teen passengers dead and teen driver, Gregory Steele facing multiple charges. Victims id as Michelle...
Mom & newborn found dead in bathroom after home delivery
Monika Kubasiewicz & newborn found dead following complications from child birth in home delivery in Carrick-on-Suir, Ireland. Young family had immigrated from Poland to...
Mississippi gunmaker & wife shot dead by relative in murder-suicide
Rankin County murder suicide: Walter Earnest Birdsong Jr & Amanda Lynn Birdsong shot and killed by Kurt Tyler Birdsong following land dispute. Owner of...
Spirit Airlines couple turning to GoFundme after firing widely booed
Antonio Mariano and Nathan Wooddy recently unemployed Spirit Airlines flight attendants come under criticism for launching GoFundme page after sudden and abrupt airline failure...
Former Salado mayor teen son shot dead in homicide, no arrests
Ember Henry, teen son of former Salado, Texas mayor, Bert Henry found shot dead multiple times in homicide case according to Temple police. No...