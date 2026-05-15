Friday, May 15, 2026
Texarkana Aluminum shooting in Nash, Texas leaves 2 dead, one injured after paroled murderer arrives at wife's place of work in Nash, Texas.

Convicted murderer on parole shoots & kills Good Samaritan, wounds wife, shoots self dead

Scandal and Gossip
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Texarkana Aluminum shooting in Nash, Texas leaves man trying to protect fellow worker dead, shooter killing self after paroled murderer came to wife's job....
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Jeffrey Scott Towers, Trussville, Alabama man charged with shooting death of son’s girlfriend, Whitney Robeson

Trussville dad charged in ‘accidental’ shooting death of son’s girlfriend

Scandal and Gossip
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Jeffrey Scott Towers, Trussville, Alabama man insists he is innocent in 'accidental' shooting death of his son's girlfriend, Whitney Robeson, 22, of Virginia, and...
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Jessica & Jason Klimp, Wexford County, Michigan couple plead no contest to keeping adopted kids in dog cages, starving them, forcing them to wear straight jackets.

Michigan couple kept adopted children in dog cages, homemade straight jackets

Scandal and Gossip
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Jessica and Jason Klimp, Wexford County, Michigan couple plead no contest to charges of child abuse amid allegations of keeping adopted kids in dog...
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Jacob Nitkiewicz, newlywed dad accidentally shot dead at Mississippi water park.

Newlywed dad shot dead in ‘accident’ at Mississippi water park

Scandal and Gossip
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Mystery as Jacob Nitkiewicz, newlywed dad is accidentally shot dead at Mississippi water park in incident described as 'accident'. Victim leaves behind behind a...
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Alejandro Alfonso Estrada, shoots & kills ex wife and husband at Las Vegas grocery store

Man shoots & kills ex wife and husband at Las Vegas grocery store

Scandal and Gossip
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Alejandro Alfonso Estrada, shoots & kills ex wife and husband at Las Vegas grocery store amid ongoing child support and custody issues. Victims identified...
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DCH Regional Medical Center shooting: Ada Chapman Doss, Tuscaloosa, AL nurse shot dead by Matthew James Taylor in failed robbery

Tuscaloosa nurse & mom of two shot dead in parking lot at place of...

Scandal and Gossip
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DCH Regional Medical Center shooting: Ada Chapman Doss, Tuscaloosa, Alabama nurse and mom of two shot dead by Matthew James Taylor in failed robbery...
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Laura Nicholson, Katy, Texas mom charged for causing daughter's drowning deaths after cocaine was found in their systems.

Drug addict mom charged after tests reveal 2 daughters who drowned in pool had...

Scandal and Gossip
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Laura Nicholson, Katy, Texas mom charged after tests reveal 2 daughters who drowned in backyard pool had cocaine in their system. Parent struggled with...
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Michael Mott Denver man suicide by Frontier Airlines plane

Denver man intentionally walked into path of Frontier Airlines plane

Scandal and Gossip
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Michael Mott, Denver, Colorado man died by suicide after deliberately jumping a fence & walking in front of path of Frontier Airlines plane mid...
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Tyler Brown, Cambridge shooter in Massachusetts arrested for same crime six years earlier.

Memorial Drive shooter injures 2 for same crime he was arrested 6 years ago

Scandal and Gossip
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Tyler Brown, Cambridge shooter in Massachusetts previously arrested for attempted murder of cops is released after 5-6 years only to strike again. Shooter was...
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Eileen Wang, Arcadia, California mayor to plead guilty working as agent for China.

Arcadia California Mayor to plead guilty working as agent for China

Scandal and Gossip
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Eileen Wang, Arcadia, California mayor to plead guilty to being foreign agent for China and to secretly disseminating content on a pro China news...
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Concordia Parish Crash in Vidalia, Louisiana leaves 2 teens dead

Concordia Parish crash leaves 2 dead & DUI teen driver arrested

Scandal and Gossip
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Concordia Parish Crash in Vidalia, Louisiana leaves 2 teen passengers dead and teen driver, Gregory Steele facing multiple charges. Victims id as Michelle...
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Monika Kubasiewicz & newborn found dead following complications from child birth in home delivery in Carrick-on-Suir, Ireland.

Mom & newborn found dead in bathroom after home delivery

Scandal and Gossip
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Monika Kubasiewicz & newborn found dead following complications from child birth in home delivery in Carrick-on-Suir, Ireland. Young family had immigrated from Poland to...
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Rankin County murder suicide: Walter Earnest Birdsong Jr & Amanda Lynn Birdsong shot and killed by Kurt Tyler Birdsong

Mississippi gunmaker & wife shot dead by relative in murder-suicide

Scandal and Gossip
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Rankin County murder suicide: Walter Earnest Birdsong Jr & Amanda Lynn Birdsong shot and killed by Kurt Tyler Birdsong following land dispute. Owner of...
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Antonio Mariano and Nathan Wooddy recently unemployed Spirit Airlines workers turn to GoFundme after sudden unemployment.

Spirit Airlines couple turning to GoFundme after firing widely booed

Scandal and Gossip
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Antonio Mariano and Nathan Wooddy recently unemployed Spirit Airlines flight attendants come under criticism for launching GoFundme page after sudden and abrupt airline failure...
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Former Salado mayor teen son shot dead in homicide, no arrests

Former Salado mayor teen son shot dead in homicide, no arrests

Scandal and Gossip
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Ember Henry, teen son of former Salado, Texas mayor, Bert Henry found shot dead multiple times in homicide case according to Temple police. No...
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