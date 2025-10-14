Makayla Annette Haed Missouri woman gives on and off lover an ice cooler containing a human fetus claiming that it was the man’s as the incident follows the ‘femme fatale’ charged with stabbing another boyfriend and puncturing his lung.

The friends with benefits from hell…

A Missouri woman is alleged to have delivered a deceased human fetus to a former lover in a cooler claiming that the ‘item’ belonged to him.

Makayla Annette Haed, 29, following the ‘prank’ incident was booked with first degree harassment after causing the victim extreme emotional duress.

Ex girlfriend claimed having a miscarriage prior to leaving cooler with fetus to victim

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a Waynesville residence around 2:48 a.m. on September 18 after a man reported finding what he believed to be a fetus inside a cooler that had been left at his home according to a probable cause statement.

The man told police, a longtime friend with whom he had occasionally been romantically involved ‘on and off’, had brought the cooler to his home earlier that evening.

The victim told deputies Haedt had previously claimed she was pregnant, but he did not believe her on account of her being a ‘habitual liar,’ according to the probable statement cited by Ozarks First.

Prior to dropping off the fetus, Haed had earlier on Sept. 17, allegedly messaged the victim saying she had a miscarriage while not providing details. Later that evening, after running errands together, Haedt handed him a red-and-white cooler sealed with green tape and allegedly told him, ‘Here’s your kid,’ before leaving in her vehicle, according to the probably cause statement.

Previous arrest involving another boyfriend

The victim told deputies he initially thought it was a cruel joke and believed the cooler contained iced drinks. After consulting with friends and family, he opened the cooler about an hour later and discovered the remains of a fetus. The shocked man then contacted the PCSO.

Upon the PCSO arriving, cops took possession of the cooler and the fetus for examination. It remained unclear if DNA testing had been conducted to determine the unborn child’s father.

Haed was soon after located and arrested. The 29 year old woman was charged with first-degree harassment for giving the cooler containing the fetus to the victim and causing him emotional distress.

A warrant was issued for Haedt’s arrest on Wednesday, Oct. 8. The case is set for a counsel status hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 14. Her bond is set at $50,000.

The case follows Haed previously being arrested in January, 2024 for allegedly stabbing her then boyfriend and leaving him with a punctured lung.

During police questioning, the woman claimed the boyfriend ‘accidentally’ backing into the knife as the two struggled at the doorway. The boyfriend according to charging documents expressed surprise at the woman’s version of events, saying he was trying to get out the door when he felt a sharp, immediate pain in his upper back. At no point did the boyfriend ever the knife according to myklgr.com.

That episode led to Haed being with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault.