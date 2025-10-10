Human remains of missing 12 year old girl found in container in...

Connecticut police say a report of suspicious behavior led to the discovery of human remains inside a large container in the back yard of an abandoned building in New Britain, Wednesday night.

While checking the property the building at 80 Clark Street, police say a large container in the backyard along the fence line had what appeared to be human remains in it.

Video was shortly after released on social media showing a woman being arrested by New Britain Police, while a woman in the background is heard emphatically screaming to the woman, ‘You running like you’re hiding something.’

Adding, ‘Where the f**k is my niece?!!’

Screams another, ‘Karla where is the girl!’

‘So why you running, we’ve been chasing you for 20 minutes.’

While authorities had yet to publicly release the identities of the victim and or mother taken into custody, social media users identified the alleged victim as 12 year old girl, Jacqueline Mimi. The girl’s mother was identified on Facebook as that of Karla Garcia aka Queen Gretchennn on Facebook.

It’s alleged that Gretchen Gretchen aka Karla Garcia murdered her 12-year-old daughter, Mimi, with the help of her sister, Leeanna Garcia and her baby daddy/boyfriend, Bigga Boss (on Facebook).

While checking the property, officers with the New Britain Police Department found a large container in the backyard along the fence line. Inside, officers ‘believed they located what appeared to be human remains,’ according to police.

A perimiter was set out around the property and Connecticut State Police responded to assist with the investigation.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the 12 year old girl being killed.

News of the discovery of the girl’s body led to outcry on social media.

Posted Rozelli Anahi on Facebook: ‘Our family is heartbroken and in pain after the tragic loss of our sweet Mimi. No words can ever describe what we’re feeling right now, but we ask for prayers, love, and strength during this time. Please keep my cousin and our family lifted, that God may bring comfort and peace in the middle of this storm.’

Posted Leon Dee: ‘My heart is broken, she was just a fucking kid bro we failed you baby, & I will never forgive myself, can’t even control my emotions rn, the system failed u, a piece of me, you will take forever my beautiful princess!’

Posted another on Facebook, ‘Why was missing for 3 months and New Britain didn’t know? Hell CT?! No Amber? No posts!?

To date authorities had yet to announce what arrests the woman’s mother now faced along with her cause and manner of death and how long the girl had been in the container.

NBC Connecticut reported that several agencies were now involved in the investigation, including state police and the state’s attorney’s office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call The New Britain Police Detective Division at (860) 826-3131.