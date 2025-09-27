Flower Mound Karen aka Tonya Chadwell of Texas starts fundraiser for legal defense after going on cringe racist tirade against Hispanic DoorDash driver only to be widely reviled on social media following interaction going viral on TikTok.

A Texas woman has gone viral but for all the wrong reasons after viral video captured her going on a racist tirade and accusing a female DoorDash driver of being an illegal along with telling her to speak her ‘language back in Mexico.’

Video posted by what appears to be the victim showed the un-identified Karen (pejorative for entitled white woman) hurling a series of racially charged insults as the driver sat in her car.

‘Go speak your language back in Mexico,’

It’s unclear what sparked the run-in, with footage showing the seemingly unhinged woman confronting the driver ‘because you’re an illegal.’

‘You don’t live in Flower Mound and you’re DoorDashing,’ the woman yells, referring to the town located north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

‘You know what, why are you entitled to be here with an illegal car?’

Attempting to respond, ‘Flower Mound Karen’ retorts, ‘No speak English?’

‘Yeah,’ the un-identified driver replies.

‘Then speak it… Go speak your language back in Mexico,’ Karen shouts.

Karen proceeds to accuses the driver of ‘taking away jobs’ as she proceeds to take photos of the driver’s license plate.

Yes kids, this sh*t is real. Or is it? But there’s more.

Karen demands to to see the delivery worker’s driver’s license, leading to the DoorDasher to ask if she is a police officer.

Yes kids, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry either …

Flower Mound Karen aka Tonya Chadwell starts legal defense fundraiser

The clip, originally posted on TikTok under the name, @kpinero September 24, had racked up more than 280,000 views and over 4600 comments on the platform as of Friday evening.

The poster wrote a caption expressing frustration with ‘acts of discrimination and aggression’ against Spanish-speaking people in the United States and said she deserves to be treated with respect.

The episode (is anyone surprised?) has since led to internet sleuths seeking to identify Flower Mound Karen. It wasn’t long before the crazed woman was identified as Tonya Chadwell of Flower Mound.

Posted Chadwell on her FB page just an hour ago, ‘Today Has definitely been crazy, a News organization reached out to me, I have also spoken to the FBI, and was advised that I needed to retain an attorney. I do not have funds for this so if anyone would like to help out, I would greatly appreciate it.’

Posted alongside the appeal was a GoFundme fundraiser, titled, ‘Stand with Tonya: Legal Defense Needed.’

Stated the fundraiser in part, ‘Hi, my name is Tonya, and I am reaching out for support during one of the most difficult times of my life. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help, but right now I am being attacked online and was advised that I needed to retain an attorney. I’m the only source of income in my home and do not have the money for an attorney.

This case is incredibly important to me because it involves protecting my reputation and defending myself against false accusations. The emotional and financial toll is definitely overwhelming. On top of the stress of navigating the legal system, the costs of attorneys, court filings, and other related expenses will be more than I can manage on my own.