Dr James Choi: Georgia dentist kills wife, teen daughter then self in murder-suicide. Bodies found on Glen Castle Court, Johns Creek mansion in Georgia. No known motive.

A Georgia dentist is suspected of killing his wife, the couple’s teen daughter and then self in an apparent murder-suicide. Notice of their deaths came after authorities responded to a wellness check at the family’s $1.7 mansion residence over the weekend.

The bodies of Dr James Choi, his wife Myoung Choi, both 52, and their 15-year-old daughter Grace Choi were discovered in their Duluth home on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the sprawling six bedroom, six bathroom home at St. Ives Country Club, just after 4pm to carry out a welfare check, FOX5 reported.

Johns Creek murder-suicide: No known motive

Authorities had yet to release the cause of death.

‘This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,’ Johns Creek Police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said in a statement. ‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.’

Police believe the deaths were an isolated, domestic incident and say there is no known threat to public safety.

James was a board certified dentist who operated Highland Dental practice in nearby Suwanee, located about 10 miles away from his family’s home.

He earned his dental doctoral degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis, his biography on the practice’s website states.

‘His primary goal as a practitioner is to make each of his patients smile, which he pursues by treating them as he would treat his own family,’ the biography reads.

James, originally from South Korea, also enjoyed golf and spending time with his wife and daughter.

No known cause for the murder-suicide was immediately known as authorities continue to investigate.