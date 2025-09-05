: About author bio at bottom of article.

Woman runs over estranged husband after saying she ‘felt’ threatened

Dara Masterson, Greenwood, Avenue woman runs over estranged husband with vehicle after saying she felt threatened after the pair beginning to argue. Husband, Clayton Masterson was left in critical condition.

A Greenwood, Arizona woman is facing charges for allegedly running over her estranged husband after telling police she ‘felt’ threatened.

Dara Masterson, 34, went to her former husband’s home in Lavaca, Sunday evening to get some of her belongings when the pair began to argue according to a release from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Masterson who alleges ‘feeling’ threatened as she went to leave the residence then backed up her vehicle, and ran over her husband, the release stated.

Reckless battery & DUI

The spouse, who was critically injured was airlifted to hospital, with the release stating the man, since identified as Clayton Masterson, 34, being in ‘stable condition,’ by Wednesday afternoon, KNWA reported.

Masterson was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree reckless battery and one count of driving while intoxicated, records show.

Dana Masterson continues to remain held at the Sebastian County jail with a $10,000 bond.

The estranged wife has a court date set for Sept. 8.