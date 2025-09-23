Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Augusta Mall shooting leads 2 people in custody, person shot (possibly up to 3)

Augusta Mall shooting in Georgia leads to 2 people arrested and three people injured including one victim who was shot. Mall remains closed as Richmond County Sheriff’s seek third suspect. 

Georgia authorities have arrested two individuals following reports of an active shooting at the Augusta mall, Tuesday afternoon.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in a release stated that it currently had two subjects in custody and that the mall is now closed until further notice.

3 possible victims including one shot at Augusta mall

The report further confirmed that there was three possible victims including one who was shot.

The Richmond County Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook saying: ‘Please be advised, Shooting at the Augusta Mall. 

‘Richmond County Sheriff’s Office – Georgia & Marshal’s Office on the scene. Please stay clear of the area.’ 

Sources told WRDW that the shooter was first seen at American Eagle before running into a nearby Bath & Body Works.

According to the outlet fellow shoppers resorted to performing CPR on one of the victims who was shot. Authorities had yet to release the names of those arrested or injured.

3rd possible suspect sought 

The first reports came in just before 1:25 p.m., and deputies characterized it as ‘more of a fight’ and not a mass shooting incident, atlantanewsfirst reported.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said there was one victim and that two suspects who were taken into custody. Deputies were still looking for one suspect as of 2:10 p.m.

After the incident, the mall was closed and people evacuated. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

Around 1:55 p.m., emergency medical crews brought out two stretchers. A third stretcher was along the wall outside Barnes & Noble.

Story is developing and more updates to follow.

 

