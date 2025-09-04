93-year-old husband stabs 80-year-old wife to death ‘cause he couldn’t take it...

James ‘Jim’ Pate, 93-year-old Pekin, Illinois man stabs 80-year-old wife, Cheryl Pate to death ‘cause he couldn’t take it anymore’. Couple had been planning to divorce.

A 93-year-old Illinois man has been charged with murder after stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death ‘cause he couldn’t take it anymore’ according to investigators.

James ‘Jim’ Pate, of Pekin, IL, said he and his wife, Cheryl Pate, 80, got into a fight in their car on Tuesday when he struck her, before the husband pulling out a knife out of the center console and cutting his wife’s throat, according to an affidavit obtained by 25 News Now.

Officers with the Pekin Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of South 14th Street for a reported stabbing outside of the married couple’s home, WFSB reported.

Pekin, Illinois husband and wife were planning on divorcing

Cheryl Pate was found covered in blood from the neck down, with a laceration on the front of the neck, according to the affidavit. She was transported to OSF, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office confirmed she died from multiple sharp, blunt-force injuries ‘that were incompatible with life and unsurvivable.’

James Pate was found covered in blood at the scene, and admitted to cops that he and Cheryl Pate were planning to get a divorce — and his pent-up anger at her exploded, the docs said.

He told cops he ‘couldn’t take it anymore,’ according to the affidavit. It was not clear how long the couple had been married.

Following his arrest, James Pate was charged with first-degree murder, the Pekin Police Department stated.

The Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny the 93-year-old husband’s pretrial release, saying that he would pose a threat to the safety of the community.

James Pate is being held at the Tazewell County Jail.

The Pekin Police Department and Illinois State Police continue to investigate Cheryl Pate’s death.