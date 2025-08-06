Fort Stewart shooting at Georgia army base involving gunman leaves 5 injured. Gunman in custody amid active fluid breaking story. No known motive.

A Georgia army base is no longer under lockdown following a Wednesday morning shooting at Fort Stewart with preliminary reports telling of five injured but no fatalities. The un-identified gunman was taken into custody less than 20 minutes after gunfire erupting.

Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, the Fort Stewart Police Department spokesperson, in a Facebook page for Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAA) said, ‘Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing.’

Breaking: Fort Stewart Base shut down due to an active shooter. More details as I get them. pic.twitter.com/JBBBbGFjqV — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) August 6, 2025

Gunman taken into custody

‘The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at the time,’ the post stated.

‘Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership,’ FSHAA said on a Facebook post.

The incident took place in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area with a shooter taken into custody at 11.35 a.m.

The soldiers were treated at the scene and transported to Winn Army Community Hospital, according to an update from Fort Stewart just before 1 p.m.

Locals reported hearing gunshots. But no information on the reported shooting or the alleged shooter is available yet.

Footage from the incident circulating on social media showed (see below) a number of soldiers seeking shelter as the active shooter warning was issued.

WSAV, spoke to Lt. Col. Angel Tomko who said the ‘mass shooting‘ incident occurred in the 2nd Brigade area, which is not part of the main Fort Stewart area. Wright Army Airfield is also locked down about three miles away. The station also reports that schools in Liberty County are being locked down.

#BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION IN FORT STEWART: Footage of soldiers on base running into shelter. Initial radio traffic suggests the possibility of two shooters, with one suspect already in custody; 5 injured. SHELTER-IN-PLACE IS ACTIVE. https://t.co/jgBv3KaV6x pic.twitter.com/KC3dtUpc2D — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) August 6, 2025

No known motive

FBI Atlanta posted on X that it is ‘aware of the incident’ and is ‘coordinating with Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed.’ A suspect has reportedly been identified by law enforcement, however their identity has not been released and it is unclear if they are in custody.

The US Army’s Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia and is the largest army post east of the Mississippi River.

More than 10,000 people – soldiers, family members and Army civilian employees – reside on the post.