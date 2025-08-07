Glenwood Iowa shooting: Dennis Burrell shoot and kills married couple, Brandon Oman and Stevie Rockwell, believed to be his neighbors before setting home to his fire. There had been ongoing disputes according to police.

A shooting and explosion and fire in a house in Iowa Wednesday night left a husband and wife dead and a third person critically wounded, believed to be the suspect.

Dennis Burrell, is alleged to have shot the married couple before setting fire to his residence. The suspect who was not officially identified by authorities was identified by a local resident according to Channel2Now.

Video shared by Channel3Now showed the suspect in handcuffs and in physic agony as they were being placed into an ambulance vehicle.

The two deceased victims were identified on social media as married couple, Brandon Oman and Stevie Rockwell.

During a late-night press conference, Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen confirmed that officers, along with deputies from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, responded to reports of an active shooter at approximately 7:56 p.m at at 409 North Grove Street, Glenwood.

An explosion shortly after the shootings led to a raging fire and the home burning, Johansen said.

‘This has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,’ Johansen said.

The police chief said there was a history of law enforcement being called to the house, but he did not disclose the nature of those calls.

Not immediately clear is how the victims and the alleged suspect came to know each other and what led to their shooting deaths and subsequent explosion and Glenwood home engulfed in flames.

Said local resident, Antawn Hunt via WOWT: ‘I get out the car and that’s where I heard yelling and screaming coming from around the corner. So, I’m like, ‘They’re just arguing or whatever.’ so I started taking the groceries out of my vehicle, and something told me to turn around and look — and I kept hearing those shots.’

Neighbors told the outlet that there has been an ongoing neighborhood dispute leading up to Wednesday’s tragedy. It remained unclear if the victims lived next door to the suspect.

Posted Christopher German on Facebook, ‘It doesn’t feel real. Stevie was full of light, laughter, and love; she was always the kind of person who made you feel like you mattered.

‘Losing someone so suddenly and violently is devastating. My heart is with Stevie & Brandon’s family and everyone who knew and loved them. You’ll never be forgotten, Stevie & Brandon. Rest easy, friends.’

Authorities plan to release additional details once investigators have fully processed the scene.

Iowa authorities are looking for anyone with information about this incident to contact Glenwood Police at 712-527-4844.