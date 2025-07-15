Robin Kaye American Idol music supervisor & musician husband, Thomas Deluca found murdered in luxury Los Angeles apartment days after a suspect trying to break in. No suspects identified or arrests made as case is investigated as double homicide.

An American Idol executive and her husband were found murdered inside their $5 million Los Angeles mansion. To date authorities have not told of any suspects or arrests.

Robin Kaye, a music supervisor for the hit show, and Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found shot to death inside their home in Encino, Monday, according to California authorities.

American Idol music exec & musician husband double homicide

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the six-bedroom home for a welfare check, but when they entered, they discovered Kaye and Deluca both shot in the head. The case is now being investigated as a double homicide, KABC reported.

Authorities witnessed blood at the front entrance of the couple’s home before breaking through a window to enter the property, a source told TMZ.

Suspect alleged trying to break in days earlier

Police were previously called to their home Thursday for a suspect who was allegedly trying to break-in, the outlet reported. According to neighbors, a person, who may have been armed, was spotted hopping a fence.

Police officers called to the home to conduct a welfare check after neighbors and family had not heard from the couple in four days.

Kaye worked as the music supervisor for the singing competition show for the last 15 seasons, or 300 episodes, according to her IMDB page.

Over the years, she won several Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on the show.

She also worked for other well-known shows, including Lip Sync Battle, Hollywood Game Night, and Worn Stories.

Kaye also worked for the NAACP Image Awards, The Singing Bee, Miss USA, Miss Universe, American Inventor, The Dance Scene, Dance Your A** Off, Your Chance to Dance and Adventures of Power and Crashed.

During the 7th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards in Hollywood in 2017, Kaye spoke about her career path, that she said was often unappreciated according to the dailymail.

‘It’s one of those parts of the business that people don’t even know it exists,’ Kaye said.

‘It’s a very important part of films and TV. Pretty much everything in the entertainment industry has music in it and people just think that it’s there.’

Her husband was a musician who last released an album called Street Rock in 2022.

His first ‘acclaimed cult favorite debut’ album. ‘Down To The Wire,’ was released by Epic Records in 1986, Deluca’s website detailed.

The couple purchased the home in January 2023, according to public records.

Authorities continue to investigate.