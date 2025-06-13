Zion, Illinois murder suicide: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend dead then self after hours long argument ended in gun violence. Female victim id as Ike Turner (Leric) on social media. With her parents id as Latasha Ting and father, James Cunningham.

A 24 year old man is alleged to have shot dead his 24 year old girlfriend dead before turning the murder weapon on himself in a suspected murder-suicide according to Illinois authorities.

A release from the Zion Police Department stated a man and a woman (since identified as Ike Turner on social media and going by the first name of Leric) who were in a dating relationship being embroiled in hours long argument Wednesday evening which carried onto the early morning hours of Thursday morning before gunfire erupting.

The release stated the Zion Police Department responded to the home at the 3400 block of Clover Lane, circa 4.12 a.m, following notice of gunfire inside the residence. Attending police found a man and a woman both suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

One of the subjects was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zion Police Department Detective Lt. Paul Kehrli stated that no other involved parties were being sought or charges filed.

The female victim was simply identified as hailing from Beach Park with the gunman hailing from Zion, who resided at the home where the gun violence took place.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office declined to publicly release the identities of the man and woman according to the release. Social media identified the female victim as Ike Turner.

A handgun registered to the man was found at the scene and is believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

A GoFundme fundraiser notice for financial relief for the female victim which appeared on the Facebook walls of the female victim’s mother, Latasha Ting and father, James Cunningham, garnished hundreds of shares and comments.

Wrote one well wisher, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to your baby. No parent want to bury their child. Praying for your family.’



Wrote another, ‘Oh my God! Tasha! I don’t even have the words… my deepest and sincere condolences!’

Noted the fundraiser: ‘I’m Heartbroken to share the devastating loss of Leric, the 24 year old daughter of Latasha Cunningham/Taylor, who tragically loss her life due to gun violence on June 12th, 2025. This senseless act of violence has left the family shattered, saddened and deeply distraught.’