Missing 2 year old Bronx boy thrown into the river during custody...

Montrell Williams, missing Bronx 2 year old boy thought to be thrown in the river by toddler’s father amid custody battle with child’s mother. Unsubstantiated claim arises that the missing child’s body has now been found in Hunts Point where boy was last seen alive on May 10.

A NYC 2 year old boy is feared dead after his Bronx father allegedly threw the infant into the river amidst a custody battle with the toddler’s mother according to reports.

Montrell Williams, 2, according to a NYPD release was last seen around 10pm on May 10, wearing only a white shirt and diaper, at an apartment building in Hunts Point about a mile from his home.

Why didn’t NYPD launch search for missing Bronx boy earlier?

The boy was reportedly with his 20-year-old father that day for a scheduled custodial visit. The parents share split custody and visitation rights.

That night, the child’s 17-year-old mother called police because she was worried about her son after the dad failed to reach out to her. Police took a domestic report, meaning the case was not sent to detectives, NBC News reported.

In the days forward, the child’s mom grew increasingly concerned about the boy’s whereabouts as the dad continued to stonewall the mom.

On May 30, after questioning the father about the boy’s whereabouts, Montrell’s mother received a troubling response.

‘She asked where their son was and he made concerning statements,’ a police source told the Daily News. Officials confirmed that the father’s initial statements raised red flags about the child’s safety. The mom in turn filed a custodian interference report with authorities later that day.

Distressingly the boy’s mothers relatives have claimed bringing the case of the missing boy for weeks with the NYPD with police allegedly failing to launch a search for the missing boy.

Montrell Williams missing 2 year old Bronx boy found dead

Police allegedly claimed that police were not able to investigate because the ‘boy was with his father.’ But was he?

But there was more to come.

The boy’s mother saw the father on a street in Manhattan on Saturday on June 7 and asked him about their son. The father allegedly pulled out a knife; the mother called police, with the father taken into custody. At some point, sources say the father allegedly told the mother he had thrown their 2-year-old in the river.

Following initial questioning at a police precinct, the father appeared in Bronx Family Court on Monday to answer a warrant for failing to return Montrell in accordance with the custody agreement, ABC7 reported.

When the un-identified father refused to disclose the missing boy’s location to the judge, the man was taken into custody.

Detectives believe the father threw Montrell into the Bronx River, near the Bruckner Expressway following surveillance video of the father with his child along the river.

It remained unclear what charges the father now faced and when exactly the boy was allegedly thrown into a Bronx river. Initial investigations allege the father throwing the boy into waters a month ago, according to News12.

The NYPD launched a search for the toddler’s body, with police divers scouring the Bronx river.

In an unsubstantiated post on social media, an Instagram user claimed that the body of missing Montrell Williams was found in Hunts Point.

Wrote wto_ricoo: ‘THEY FOUND HIM IN A BAG IN HUNTS POINT 💔 BREAKS MY HEART HOW PEOPLE LET THIS HAPPEN.’

Asked how he knew by another commentator, the user responded, ‘I’m from area.’

The NYPD have yet to announce the discovery of the missing boy’s body.

Police have since released a photo of Montrell and issued a public appeal for help in locating the missing toddler.

Montrell is described as having a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).