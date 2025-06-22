Delivery man pulls gun on 2 women saying he wants to play...

Jonathan Douglas Potter, Cheyenne, Wyoming delivery worker arrested pulling gun on two women and saying he wanted to play Russian roulette.

A Wyoming delivery man is alleged to have pointed a gun at a co-worker and a customer, both women and play Russian roulette.

Jonathan Douglas Potter, 38, Cheyenne, WY, following his arrest faced two counts of aggravated assault and battery – for threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon, according to KGAB.

The incident began during the early morning hours on Tuesday, June 17, when Potter arrived at the home of a local Cheyenne woman to deliver medication with a female co-worker according to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair entered the home, with Potter going to use the bathroom, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Cowboy State Daily.

“When he came out, he made a comment that he had to get ‘strapped,'” the document states, adding the defendant then pulled out a Bersa .380-caliber pistol and ‘pointed it at them.’

The suspect is said to have then “told them he was going to play Russian roulette with the handgun,” taking the magazine out of the gun and placing his finger through the trigger guard and swinging the gun around, according to the affidavit.

Russian Roulette, made famous in the 1978 film the Deer Hunter, showcased VietCong enemy operatives demanding U.S prisoners placing a gun to their head with a single bullet in a six chamber load and betting that the ensuing bullet (one in six chance) would trigger an almost immediate death.

Both women during police questioning recalled ‘fearing for their lives.’

The woman who lived in the house told authorities she asked Potter to leave several times, and the woman who arrived with Potter is said to have run and hid in the bathroom, authorities stated.

The arresting deputy said the incident involved alcohol. Once law enforcement arrived, they found Potter standing outside of the home, who allegedly said he did not know what was happening — stating he went there to ‘hang out’ and stepped outside to smoke a cigarette to find himself in handcuffs, the report claims.

The suspect eventually admitted to pulling the gun out but denied he pointed it at the women, according to law enforcement.

Nevertheless the arresting affidavit cited: ‘Jonathan stated that the way he went about the situation with the two females was wrong.’

Potter is currently being detained in the Laramie County Detention Center.

If convicted, Potter could face up to ten years jail.