Anamaria Milazzo, Elmira, upstate NY school employee charged with sending 14 year old teen nude photos of herself. Worker had unknown role. Dynamic to victim unknown.

When you just can’t help yourself … An upstate New York school employee has been accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy.

Anamaria Milazzo, a 22-year-old employee of the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services [BOCES], was arrested Monday, a week after a school resources officer was tipped off she was sending explicit photos to a minor, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Milazzo, from Elmira, had been sending the photos to a 14-year-old boy over three months, cops alleged.

Dynamic between upstate NY employee and 14 year old victim unknown

The school employee was charged with second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Despite being charged with a felony, Milazzo was issued a ticket and will appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, cops said.

GST BOCES confirmed Milazzo was an employee at a BOCES facility in Chemung County — but would not say when she worked at the school or what her role was, WETM reported.

The school district has since confirmed that has been fired according to WETM.

The 14-year-old boy was not identified and it’s not clear if he was a student at the same BOCES school where Milazzo worked.

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree can result in a term of up to 4 years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, and a term of post-release supervision of up to 3 years.

If convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, a convicted individual can be sent to prison for up to 1 year or be placed on probation for 3 years.