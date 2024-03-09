NYC subway rider, 29, loses both feet after pushed by boyfriend onto...

NYC subway rider feet amputated after boyfriend pushes woman onto tracks during argument as man fled scene and police seek to make his arrest. Incident is latest in escalating violent crime in public transport and comes days after the National Guard being deployed.

A 29 year old NYC woman lost both her feet after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the subway tracks — where she was struck by a train in lower Manhattan.

At the time of the couple’s altercation, a southbound 3 train was pulling into the Fulton Street Station at Chambers Street Saturday at 10:25 a.m. when the man allegedly pushed her on to the tracks, leading to the woman to be hit by the oncoming train and stuck between two cars.

‘She didn’t deserve this …’

‘They were arguing and he pushed her,’ a police source told the nypost.

The incident led to the woman losing both her feet.

The MTA was forced to cut the power to a rail so she could be rescued. The un-identified woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she remained in critical condition.

One witness said he served in the Iraq war and used his training, which included emergency medical response, to try and help.

‘So I went down just to see if there was any way I could contribute,’ the witness going by William told the nypost. ‘And when I went down I saw her between two cars.’

He tried talking to the woman to keep her calm.

‘She said something to the effect that she didn’t deserve this,’ the witness said. ‘She held a part of her flesh to show me that she might have lost her leg.’

William stated staying with the victim for about five minutes until police arriving.

‘I hope she’s good,’ the witness said. ‘She’s really strong. She told me she was going to the spa.’

The boyfriend, who to date has not been identified, fled from the station after pushing her and was being sought, cops said. It remained unclear if the man had sought to intentionally push her onto the tracks.

A description issued for the suspect describes him as a Latino male wearing a blue shirt and jeans as well as a dark colored jacket.

Rising violent crime NYC Subway

But there’s more.

Less than an hour later, a man jumped onto the tracks in Midtown and was fatally struck by a train, cops said.

The fatality happened at Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street around 11:30 a.m., the nypost reported.

No details were available about the Seventh Avenue incident, which is believed to be unrelated to the Fulton Street shoving.

The weekend episode comes as NY Governor Hoschul this week deploying the National Guard onto NYC Subway along with new security cameras and bag screening and the deployment of undercover police in a bid to address rising violent crimes within the public transport system.

‘There’s a psychological impact. People worry they could be next,’ Hochul said during a press conference earlier in the week.