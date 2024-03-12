12 & 7 year old brothers stab Harris County, Texas mentally ill woman, as 12 year old is charged with assault as ‘black’ boys’ mother apologizes for her ‘mentally ill’ son. Incident caught on video.

Video has captured two young brothers, aged 12 and seven, stabbing a 59-year-old woman in her garage before then fleeing on their bikes in Harris County, Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated the unnamed woman, who has a mental illness, getting into an argument with the boys around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday outside of her home on April Valley Court.

The children initially rode off on their bikes, with surveillance camera footage from a neighbors house capturing them returning about 12 minutes later, according to Click2Houston.

Video showed the shorter boy wearing blue gloves and a white shirt and the taller boy in a red hoodie with black gloves walking up the woman’s driveway.

The boy in a red hoodie is seen pulling an object out of his pants then running inside the garage.

Seconds later the boys rushed out of the garage, jumped on their bikes and peddled away from the scene.

‘Never did any of us think that it was going to be kids from the neighborhood that came in and attacked her,’ a neighbor who asked not to be identified told KTRK.

‘If they have the ability to go and do that to an older woman who clearly has mental issues after our neighbor down the road tells them, ‘Hey, leave her alone.’ It’s a concern.’

The woman’s brother arrived at her house shortly after the stabbing and called for help.

‘Her brother came and checked by just to check on her; he checks on her daily. At that point, he just came at the right time, opened the door, and saw she was stabbed,’ said Sergio Torres, an investigator with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was transported to the hospital via Life Flight and underwent surgery. The woman who was in critical condition over the weekend was recovering Monday, police said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Sunday the 12-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and is being held by the Harris County Juvenile Department.

The 7-year-old was not charged because he does not meet the age of culpability in Texas.

The boys mother told Click2Houston she apologizes to the victim and said her son is mentally ill.

‘I’m sorry to the family. I’m very sorry that my son’s committed the incident. And I’m praying for your health, for your wellness,’ she said.

‘My son, he struggles from his mental problems. I am very remorseful because I wouldn’t want that to happen to nobody.’

‘We just gotta keep our prayers up for both my family and their family,’ the mother said.

ABC13 reported that the juvenile crime is up in the Houston area.

Juvenile offender homicide rate has increased by 76 percent since 2021 in Harris County and felony assaults have doubled when comparing January 2023 to January 2024.