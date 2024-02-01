Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri leaves one person dead and fifteen injured and two armed men arrested. Parade had over 1 million attendees. No known motive.

One person is dead and fifteen are injured during a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, following their Super Bowl win over the weekend, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials, ABC News reported.

Two people who were armed were taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

One million parade attendees had been expected

The two un-identified gunmen opened fire inside Union Station shortly after 3:30pm, seconds after the team including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes left the stage.

Police evacuated the train station as huge crowds fled in panic after the shots rang out, with up to one million people expected to have descended on Kansas City for the parade. Up to 800 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday’s celebration.

Reports indicate multiple children were also gunned down in the tragic celebration, and were rushed to nearby Children’s Mercy Hospital.

A man in a red hoodie was pictured being arrested, although it is unclear if he was one of those involved in the shooting, the dailymail reported.

Officers continued to evacuate the streets surrounding the train station where up to one million people had gathered to celebrate Sunday’s home team win.

Fans were seen scrambling from the scene, with several people wheeled away in stretchers.

Police said they were releasing all of those inside Union Square around 15 minutes after the shooting unfolded.

Another footage shows police in Kansas City responding to a reported shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police say several people were injured and two people were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/Iay4e9ucu8 — damilare abiodun (@damiskid135) February 14, 2024

‘Officers ran towards danger’

Shared video on social media showed crowds outside Union Station, where the parade finished, rapidly dispersing with some jumping barriers to make a hasty getaway.

Parade attendees told of hearing a number of loud noises before fans fleeing the scene near the World War One museum and memorial.

Officials stressed that the incident is a ‘fluid situation’, and information could change rapidly as the situation develops.

Kansas City PD Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference around two hours after the shooting that officers sprung into action and quickly apprehended the gunmen.

‘Officers ran towards danger, and we thank them for that,’ she said.

‘I’m angry at what happened today. People should expect a safe environment,’ Graves continued, noting that over 800 law enforcement were stationed at the parade.

‘This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers who again ran towards them and took them into custody. To the people who were injured in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to you and your families.’

Chief Graves added that she had heard rumours that one of the shooters had been tackled by fans in the aftermath, but could not confirm this.

All the Chiefs players, coaches and staff had all been accounted for, WTAE reported. It remained unclear if the gunmen had at any point sought to hurt the Kansas City Chiefs team and or its players.

JUST IN: The moment a man was tackled by brave Chiefs fans after the shooting at Union Station in Kansas City. The fans could be seen heroically tackling the suspect as he ran away. Shortly after the man was tackled, police swarmed the area where they found a gun. A sniper… pic.twitter.com/lhoYxGKNr9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

CITIZENS TACKLE GUNMAN AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS SUPERBOWL PARADE: Several people were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, after revelers gathered to celebrate with a parade and rally for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to police. The shooting took place west of… pic.twitter.com/efdi93Hf6B — Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) February 14, 2024

No known motive

Witnesses described terrifying scenes as the family occasion descended into nightmarish scenes.

Gabe Wallace, a sophomore at local Shawnee Mission East, told the Kansas City Star that he was quickly separated from his friends as the carnage unfolded.

He said his only thoughts were ‘my friends are dead’, and said coach Andy Reid comforted him.

Rick Burkholder, a staffer for the Kansas City Chiefs team, said shortly after that Coach Reid was rushed to safety, and he and his family were ‘safe and on a bus headed to Arrowhead.’

Authorities have yet to say what motivated Wednesday’s mass shooting.