Boston woman, 44, killed by shark paddle boarding off New Providence, Bahamas while on honeymoon with newly married groom. Victim’s identity yet to be made public.

A Boston woman was killed by a shark while holidaying in the Bahamas with her newly married husband on their honeymoon according to local officials.

The 44-year-old as of yet un-named woman was paddle boarding with the newly married groom Monday morning about three-quarters of a mile from shore when the shark suddenly bit her around 11:15 a.m, in New Providence, Royal Bahamas police said.

A lifeguard witnessed the ‘rare’ shark attack from the beach at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and raced out to the pair in a boat to rescue them, police spokesperson Sgt. Desiree Ferguson told reporters.

‘You could hear the faint screams for help’

The guard brought both back to shore, where CPR was administered to the woman.

However, she suffered ‘serious injuries to the right side of her body,’ including her hip area and her upper limb, Ferguson said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was carried off the beach. The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released. The male tourist was un-harmed.

A jet ski operator told the Nassau Guardian that he saw the attack from the shore.

‘It was crazy because… I watched them push out from the beach,’ he said of the pair. ‘They were laughing and talking.’

When he looked back, he only saw the man on his board.

‘When I saw it was only the guy standing on the board, I said she must have fallen off,’ he said. ‘Then you could actually hear the faint shouts of him screaming for help.’

Not so rare shark attacks

Witnesses told local outlets the woman had only gotten married the day before, with local police as of yet unable to immediately confirm if the pair were newlyweds.

‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore,’ Sandals Resort said in a statement to WCVB. ‘We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.’

The type of shark involved in the attack was not immediately clear.

The woman’s death is the second shark attack in the Bahamas — where such attacks are fairly rare — in just under two weeks.

On Nov. 21, a 47-year-old German woman went missing after she encountered a shark during a dive in waters off West End, Grand Bahama.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family off the coast of New Providence.