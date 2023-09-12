Virginia House Democrat turns to Chaturbate to raise campaign funds with husband

A novel way to raise campaign funds… A Democrat running for Virginia‘s House of Delegates has accused her critics of trying to shame her after it was revealed she participated in erotic videos with her husband in which she asks for tips as she now adamantly refuses to drop out of the upcoming state election.

Susanna Gibson is alleged to have performing sex acts with her husband on a sex site, with the 40 year old mother of two and nurse practitioner encouraging watchers to pay them with ‘tips’ for specific requests.

In the videos, Gibson tells viewers the funds are for a good cause, without naming which cause the funds are ear-marked for.

Gibson who is running as a delegate for the coveted District 57 seat in Richmond rejected calls for her to drop out of the race, and said the exposure of the videos was ‘an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.’

‘It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,’ she added in a statement released on Monday to The Washington Post.

Gibson went on to call out her rivals for attempting to derail her campaign ahead of the November 7 ballot.

‘My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,’ she said.

The newly-unearthed videos show the political candidate appearing on Chaturbate, a platform that says it is named for ‘the act of m*sturbating while chatting online.’

Videos on the sight are streamed live without a password, and often archived on other publicly available sites.

Video leaks shared on other platforms

Under Gibson’s username, she had more than a dozen videos archived on another site, Recurbate, in September 2022, after she entered the race.

It’s not clear when the live streams took place. Her username had 5,770 followers.

The videos are no longer active on Recurbate, but can be found on other publicly available sites according to The Washington Post.

According to the outlet, Gibson can be seen in the videos asking viewers for ‘tips’ to request specific sex acts – in violation of Chaturbate’s terms and conditions, which say: ‘Requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the Platform for all parties involved.’

‘I’ve had three in a day actually. Don’t tell my husband he was the third.’

In one clip cited by the dailymail, Gibson tells her husband: ‘I’ll let you f*** me in the a** doggy style in a private room if someone wants to pay. That’s the deal.’

At another point she says: ‘Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens – again, I’m raising money for a good cause.’

Gibson goes on to explain she is in an open relationship with her husband even though he ‘doesn’t like sharing.’

‘Yeah I f*** random strangers if you’re hot,’ the mom of two says.

‘We have tried swapping. I was telling them earlier about ethical non-monogamy.

‘We, uh – he doesn’t like sharing.’

Her husband, attorney John David Gibson, then says: ‘Sometimes I have to though. She makes me.’

She adds: ‘I’ve had three in a day actually. Don’t tell my husband he was the third.

‘I’m married and I think the person I’m married to is amazing.

‘But I love sex. I always have I always will. I don’t think that when you are in love with someone it means that you don’t want to f*** other people.

‘Like, love and sex are not mutually exclusive, right,’ Gibson states.

Allegations of revenge porn

In many of the videos, Gibson urges viewers to provider her tips in the form of ‘tokens’ and promises to take viewers into a private online room for the right price.

‘Y’all I need more tips … They want an*l and missionary but I’m only doing it if they’re in a private room.’

She adds: ‘Racking up one token left and right, any more? I’m raising money for a really good cause.’

It’s unclear if she meant she was raising money for her campaign.

Gibson’s candidate’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, has since responded saying the archived videos violate Virginia’s revenge porn law, which makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to ‘maliciously’ circulate sexual images or another person’s nudity with ‘intent to coerce, harass, or intimidate.’

The lawyer cited a Virginia Appeals Court ruling in 2021 stating that it was illegal for a man to secretly record his girlfriend during a consensual sexual encounter even if that video was never shared with others.

‘We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement,’ Watkins told the Washington Post.

Gibson will face Republican David Owen, a retired home builder, in the November election, when all of Virginia’s 140 House and Senate seats will be on the ballot.

She is running a campaign centered on affordable health care.

‘My particular medical experiences have given me a unique insight into the intersectionality of health with economic stability, education, environmental justice, discrimination, social support systems, and more, all of which greatly impact Virginia’s policy and legislation needs,’ her website states.