Scott Burke Retired Doctor with terminal cancer was making porno films on Nantucket yacht before drugs and weapons arms new court documents reveal.

One more for the road…. The party yacht found just over a week ago with a trove of drugs, weapons belonging to a retired doctor was being used for filming adult content according to police.

Cops raided Scott Burke’s 82 foot vessel, the Jess Conn, on Sept 5 after they were notified following concerns that a female on the boat may have suffered an overdose and who wanted to leave the boat.

The woman allegedly conceded ‘they were doing drugs all weekend long and people on the boat had been making pornographic films,’ the Nantucket Current reported,

Overdosed woman was an employee of retired doctor

The drugs used aboard the Jess Conn included ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy and cocaine, it was revealed.

Several prostitutes were also on the yacht.

Burke, 69, was arrested in Nantucket Harbor on drug trafficking and weapons charges after cops found a trove of guns and hard drugs on the luxurious yacht.

When police initially tried to talk with the married father, he was ‘extremely uncooperative’ and was placed in handcuffs and detained due to his behavior, police said in an affidavit obtained by the Current.

Burke confessed the woman who overdosed had been working for him for only a few weeks and that her female friend was also staying on the boat, according to the outlet. It remained unclear in what capacity the overdosed woman worked for the retired doctor.

The former doctor initially denied knowing that illegal drugs were on the yacht, and the two women also denied they were aware of illegal drugs, though one of them claimed she had a prescription for Adderall.

A search of the yacht allegedly uncovered about 43 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, three 30-round 9mm magazines, and a 12-round magazine in a 9mm pistol, according to the police report.

Multiple rounds of ammo were also found on the yacht’s bedroom floor, the report added.

Burke, whose lawyer said he has terminal cancer, allegedly admitted the firearms were his.

He told police he had a license to carry, but authorities said he had a license to carry in Florida and it expired in September 2022, the Current reported.

He posted $200,000 following his arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to the drug and gun raps.

Burke, who has homes in Florida and Colorado, previously ran a spine and rehabilitation clinic, online records show.

He founded Injury Finance, a Colorado-based medical insurance company that provides lien services for third-party liability claims, about two decades ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.