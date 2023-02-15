Woman accused of decapitating lover during sex attacks own lawyer in court

Taylor Schabusiness Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating lover Shad Thyrion during meth fueled sex attacks her own defense lawyer in court.

As crazy as they come? A Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover during meth-fueled sex last year was caught on video attacking her own lawyer in court, after a critical witness for the defence failed to arrive.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, lunged at defense attorney Quinn Jolly after the judge in the gruesome murder case suggested pushing the trial back two months following the no show.

Video catches Schabusiness calmly sitting in the Green Bay courtroom as Judge Thomas J. Walsh recommends starting the murder trial on May 15 instead of March 6 — a suggestion he made at Jolly’s request.

Seemingly angered by the decision, the accused killer flings herself at the hapless defence attorney, who was sitting beside her — striking him with her elbows and handcuffed wrists.

Video shows a security guard tackling Schabusiness to the ground, in a bid to contain her.

Married woman who decapitated lover after choking him during drug-fuelled sex, ATTACKS her lawyer in court when witness fails to show up to testify on her mental state Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is seen attacking her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in court on Tuesday British press pic.twitter.com/A9p4PiZU7Z — HÜSEYİN AVNİ KEMAL (@Hak_0606) February 14, 2023

‘have fun trying to find all of the organs’

After several minutes, two other guards eventually help pin Schabusiness down until she is calm.

The incident came after Jolly asked Walsh for an extension in order to prove his client was not competent to stand trial for the February 2022 grisly murder of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion, FOX6 reported.

Schabusiness allegedly decapitated Thyrion during sex, continued to perform sexual acts on his lifeless body, and mutilated his corpse with a serrated bread knife.

She then stuffed his severed head and penis in a bucket and other body parts in a crock pot, leaving them for his mother to find, prosecutors claim.

The woman — who is married to another man whom she recently had a son with— was found by police at home covered in blood. Cops were called to the crime scene after the victim’s mother found her son’s severed head in a basket in the basement after being woken during the early morning hours of February 23.

Schabusiness reportedly told cops that they would ‘have fun trying to find all of the organs.’

The woman told police that most of the body parts were in the basement but that ‘there should be a foot or a leg’ in her minivan which she had driven off in after killing her victim.

‘Ya, I liked it,’

Schabusiness said that Thyrion had fought back as she strangled him and went on to tell detectives that she had decapitated and dismembered him with knives taken from Thyrion’s mother’s kitchen.

Schabusiness plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect but reportedly admitted to cops that she went ‘crazy’ during the deadly romp.

She told detectives she and Thyrion had been smoking methamphetamine before going to his mother’s house to have sex using chains.

She also said she didn’t intend on killing him, while admitting sitting on the victim and ‘waiting for him to die’ as he coughed up blood.

‘Ya, I liked it,’ Schabusiness said about choking Thyrion according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Jolly had told the judge he needed more time for a defense expert to review the case and testify as to his client’s competency.

Competent to stand trial?

A court-appointed doctor found Schabusiness competent to stand trial last year, but the defense attorney pushed back against the diagnosis.

Jolly said Schabusiness was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has received mental health treatment since she was a 7th grader (do you suppose?).

Schabusiness faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. If found guilty, Schabusiness faces life in prison.

The woman’s lawyer has since filed a motion to remove himself as Schabusiness’ attorney.